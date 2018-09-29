Bears

Final thoughts: Will Mitch Trubisky’s first 16 games predict anything about his future?

9-24mattnagymitchtrubisky.jpg
USA Today Sports Images

Final thoughts: Will Mitch Trubisky’s first 16 games predict anything about his future?

By JJ STANKEVITZ September 29, 2018 4:49 PM

Sunday’s game will mark the 16th game of Mitch Trubisky’s career, which will make him the 58th quarterback since 2000 to play 16 games in his first two years in the NFL. It’s an interesting list when sorted by passer rating: At the top are Dak Prescott (104.9), Ben Roethlisberger (104.7), Russell Wilson (100.0), Robert Griffin III (99.6) and Nick Foles (98.7). The bottom five: Chris Weinke (61.9), Joey Harrington (61.0), Mike McMahom (60.1), DeShone Kizer (60.0) and Kyle Orton (59.7). 

Trubisky’s current career rating of 77.6 would place him right in the middle of the pack, in the range of 19 quarterbacks with first-16-game passer ratings between 72.6-82.6 (be warned, a list follows):

Jared Goff (82.3), Aaron Brooks (81.6), Trent Edwards (80.7), Andy Dalton (80.4), Joe Flacco (80.3), Carson Wentz (79.3), Christian Ponder (79.1), Jason Campbell (78.4), Jake Locker (78.4), Chris Simms (78.1), Michael Vick (77.2), Derek Carr (76.6), Sam Bradford (76.5), Andrew Luck (76.5), Ryan Tannehill (76.1), Colt McCoy (75.7), Drew Brees (74.9), Patrick Ramsey (74.5), Chad Henne (74.4). 

Even lower down the list are Eli Manning (70.4) and Alex Smith (63.9), while Jay Cutler (89.3) and Mike Glennon (84.6) rank in the top 12 when sorting quarterbacks by these parameters. 

This doesn’t take into account anything we’ve seen from Trubisky, more on the qualitative side, in 2018. But the point of this exercise is to show that 16 games isn’t always predictive of a quarterback’s future. 

More Praise for Mack

Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will also mark the four-week anniversary of Khalil Mack’s introduction at Halas Hall, and in a short amount of time the 27-year-old has left an incredibly positive impression around these parts. 

Obviously, Mack’s on-field production speaks for itself: Four sacks, 20 hurries (both of which are tied for the league lead), three forced fumbles (which leads the league) and an interception and touchdown to boot. 

But over the last 28 days, Bears coaches and players have learned what kind of a person Mack is off the field. And that’s left as positive an impression on everyone around Halas Hall as his work on the field has. 

“I think what I’ve enjoyed most about him is this guy does not have an ounce of prima donna in his body,” defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said. “He’s a joy to be around. The other players like being around him. The coaches like being around him.  So, I mean, besides his talent and production, which everybody sees, he’s really a breath of fresh air to be around, too, on a daily basis.”

Players notice that attitude in practice and off the field, just like they notice how relentless he is on game days. 

“He's a dog out there,” linebacker Danny Trevathan said. “He's a fighter. I've seen him get through three, four, five people. Young guys see that and the team's buying into that and we're all happy to have him on this side.”

In a sense, Mack has proven to be the perfect fit for the Bears’ defense. Any player of his caliber would’ve been ideal, of course, but his team-first approach fits a Bears defense that’s established itself as more about the collective than any single player. 

“He’s … a guy that talented likes to play the game, has a great attitude,” Fangio said. “He’s for the team. That stuff’s contagious.”

Sneaky Success

Chris Tabor doesn’t have a Devin Hester at his disposal, but the first-year Bears special teams coordinator has done an admirable job through three games turning one of the league’s perennially-worst units into one of the best through three games. 

The Bears rank ninth in special teams DVOA after finishing 23rd, 18th, 21st and 25th over the last four years. More colloquially, special teams are generally noticed when something really good happens — like a Tarik Cohen punt return or a Sherrick McManis one-on-one tackle on a booming Pat O’Donnell punt (which happened against Arizona) — or something really bad happens. So far, there haven’t been much, if any, of those bad moments. 

“We have a point production system,” Tabor said. “Guys are always trying to get their points. You want it to be competitive. If a guy gets a tackle, it makes a guy say, ‘Hey I’m going to go get that tackle.’ We’re competing against the other team. We’re also competing against ourselves. I think that’s what makes special teams fun.” 
 

Prince Amukamara, Anthony Miller ruled out vs. Buccaneers

Prince Amukamara, Anthony Miller ruled out vs. Buccaneers

By Lorin Cox September 28, 2018 5:06 PM

The Bears will be short-handed at the cornerback position when they take on the explosive Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Chicago officially ruled out Prince Amukamara and Marcus Cooper, along with wide receiver Anthony Miller. The two cornerbacks are dealing with hamstring injuries, while the rookie is recovering from a shoulder injury that will not require surgery.

These injuries will set up undrafted rookie free agent Kevin Toliver II to make his first-career start on the outside opposite Kyle Fuller.

He came in after Amukamara left last week against the Arizona Cardinals, and now Toliver will be tasked with helping to slow down one of the league’s top offenses run by Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Miller’s absence should create more opportunities for former first-round pick Kevin White, who has played only 26 snaps through the first three games. Joshua Bellamy also saw a noticeable bump in playing time last week after Miller went down with the injury.

This will be the first time this season that the Bears’ depth will be challenged. They'll have the bye week after Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers to recover for the rest of the year.

Bears vs. Buccaneers Week 4: How to watch, listen and stream

Bears vs. Buccaneers Week 4: How to watch, listen and stream

By Lorin Cox September 28, 2018 5:01 PM

The Bears play their first noon game of the season in Week 4 when they host the high-flying Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Ryan Fitzpatrick will be looking to continue his hot start, but he’ll face a Chicago defense that smothered quarterbacks the last two weeks.

Here’s how you can tune in to the game.

Game Information

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) at Chicago Bears (2-1)

12:00 p.m. CT, Sunday, September 30
Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

Television

NFL on FOX
Announcers: Thom Brennaman and Chris Spielman

Stream

Watch live with fuboTV — Try free trial

Radio

WBBM 780 (Chicago)

Satellite Radio

Bears feed: XM 228
Buccaneers feed: XM 386

Coverage on NBC Sports Chicago

“The Warm Up” — 15 minutes prior to every Bears game this season, host Laurence Holmes, along with analysts Lance Briggs, Alex Brown, Matt Forte, will hold a special Facebook Live segment on NBC Sports Chicago’s official Facebook page — offering a game day preview featuring their expert commentary and predictions, plus - Bears fans will have also an opportunity to have their questions answered by submitting their game day inquiries via the “comments” section on the live stream.

“3rd Quarter Sidecast” — At the start of the third quarter of every Bears game this season, fans will also be able to interact with the Football Aftershow crew via Facebook Live (Facebook.com/NBCSChicago) as they watch and react to the first few series of the second half. In addition, the “3rd Quarter Sidecast” will also feature more fan interaction as fans can post their thoughts and ask their questions to Briggs, Brown, and Forte.

Load more