In a game that will now have a huge impact on the NFC playoff race, the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings tied 29-29.

The game got off to an exciting start before a single snap was taken, as it was announced that Aaron Rodgers would be suiting up for the game despite a knee injury that would severely limit his mobility. Rodgers finished 30-for-42 with 281 passing yards and a touchdown. The performance was an gutsy one from Rodgers, though the nature of the Packers quick passing attack helped ease the burden on him.

Every yard was needed from Rodgers, as Vikings QB Kirk Cousins passed for 425 yards and four touchdowns.

In a game that saw 831 yards of total offense, it is shocking that no one could pull out a score in the overtime period, though special teams played a bigger role in the OT points drought. Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer “froze” Packers kicker Mason Crosby, taking a timeout that resulted in discounting a field goal he made right before the time out. Crosby then missed the follow-up attempt as time expired to send the two teams to OT.

Overall Minnesota placekicker Daniel Carlson went 0-for-3 on field goals, but at the very least he had some company in the missed kicks department, on a wild Sunday of NFL football.

The tie will be brought up often as the regular season wears on, as the tie will forsue impact the NFC playoff race (and the NFC North specifically).

The Bears don’t play another NFC North opponent until week 10, when they take on the Detroit Lions. That game is part of a three-game stretch in which Chicago plays the Vikings, sandwiched between a home-and-away series with the aforementioned Lions.

The conclusion of the regular season for the Bears is a showdown in Minnesota with the Vikings. And with the Minnesota now having a tie in the division standings, week 17 could be a make-or-break game for one or both teams.