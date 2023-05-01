Full list of Bears draft picks in 2024

It’s only been two days since the 2023 NFL Draft wrapped up, so you may think it’s crazy to start thinking about the 2024 NFL Draft already. But Ryan Poles shared that the Bears have got a guy working up reports on expected top prospects in next year’s class, and if the Bears are already thinking about 2024, then we’re thinking about 2024, too.

We’re gonna start with the basics though. After making 10 selections in the 2023 draft, the Bears are currently slated to make eight selections next year. That’s already one more than the seven picks each team starts withー one pick for each round. The Bears could end up with even more if they decide to acquire some via trade, or if they’re awarded comp picks at the end of the year. For now, here’s how it all shakes out.

First-round pick

First-round pick (via Panthers)

Second-round pick

Third-round pick

Fourth-round pick

Fourth-round pick (Eagles)

Fifth-round pick

Sixth-round pick

RELATED: Final grades for Bears 2023 draft class

The Bears picked up their extra first-rounder from the Panthers in the deal that sent the No. 1 overall pick in 2023 to Carolina. The fourth-rounder from Philly came in the deal where the Bears and Eagles swapped the Nos. 9 and 10 picks in this year’s draft. The Eagles came up to grab Jalen Carter while the Bears slid back one spot and nabbed Darnell Wright. The Bears traded away their seventh-round pick to the Patriots in exchange for N’Keal Harry last summer.

It’s way too early to tell where those picks will be slotted in the draft, since the draft order is determined by how each team finishes the year. Using Super Bowl betting odds, we can get an idea of how Vegas bookmakers believe each team will fare, however. Right now, PointsBet has the Bears listed at +4000 odds to win it all, which puts them tied for 17th in the league. Meanwhile the Panthers are listed at +5000, which has them tied with the Rams and Steelers to be a bottom-10 team. Again, it’s too early to really tell where each pick will land, but Vegas doesn’t believe either of the Bears’ first-round picks next year will be a top-five selection.

Odds provided by our partner, PointsBet. Editor's note: PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.