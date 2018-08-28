Bears

Jay Glazer posits a what-if Bears franchise fantasy involving Matt Nagy, Mitch Trubisky

By John Mullin August 28, 2018 2:27 PM

A very interesting critique of Matt Nagy the other day by one of this writer’s best friends and favorite people in the NFL business, Jay Glazer, and it’s a perspective, even though just opinion at this point, with potentially enormous what-if implications for the Bears franchise.

Few folks command greater respect than the Glaze, longtime FOX insider and now also writing for The Athletic. Answering a reader’s question regarding the biggest key for Trubisky and the Bears to make a next jump, Glaze had this to say in reference to how so much is made of finding the “next Sean McVay,” meaning a hot, young coach with a Midas touch with quarterbacks:

“Then I met Matt Nagy,” Glaze wrote, “and as I told TE Zack Miller the other day, “I thought it would take another 10 years to find that next great young offensive coach. Damn, was I wrong!

“Nagy is extremely impressive, and if he pans out, he and [Mitch] Trubisky could be married to each other for the next 13 years the way that Sean Payton and Drew Brees have been.”

That was when a light flashed. A sort of what-if flash….

Consider the implications if GM Ryan Pace was right in his assessment of Trubisky, and of Nagy. Pace has made some colossal personnel missteps (e.g., Mike Glennon, Quinton Demps, Marcus Cooper, Marcus Wheaton, staying with Jay Cutler for two more years). But he also wanted Dan Quinn as his head coach before John Fox came available, about which Glaze pointed out:

“Back in 2015, there was so much that needed to be cleaned up behind the scenes, and the Bears needed a veteran like John Fox to come in with Ryan Pace to change the culture inside the building. Pace and Fox did so, and now Nagy will now likely reap the benefits.”

The overarching point, though, is back to Nagy and Trubisky. Not since 1982 when Jim Finks drafted Jim McMahon and George Halas hired Mike Ditka have the Bears stood at quite the brink of something as franchise-epic as they do right now.

And “epic” is the operative term. Obviously, health is a qualifier, or disqualifier (see: McMahon). And so are talent and intangibles (see: Cutler, Jay). Or even timing and fit (see: Harbaugh, Jim). So many things need to go right.

But Glaze’s reference to Payton and Brees is noteworthy. Because then-New Orleans GM Mickey Loomis hired Payton and went all-in with a massive contract to get Brees out of San Diego, gambling that Brees would come back from shoulder issues. Pace was in New Orleans when the Brees/Payton era began.

Consider what that could conceivably happen with the Bears, as in something along the lines of the “13 years” that Glaze alludes to. If Nagy is THE coach, and Trubisky is THE quarterback, then the upside is a New Orleans-, or Green Bay-, or New England-type situation, the fondest fantasy of every NFL franchise in which it gets the coach and quarterback situations right for a decade-plus.

All a longshot. Well, duh. But so was the Patriots’ sixth-round pick in the 2000 draft.

*                          *                          *

Roster’ing

The notion of “stashing” or “hiding” a player on the practice/developmental squad can be misunderstood. Truly hiding a player only happens when 31 other personnel departments are negligent in monitoring the league’s transaction wire, which eventually lists all goings-on for teams, meaning that Wims, Morgan or anyone else who might be released will pass in front of eyes elsewhere in the league, like it or not. And players on the practice squad are eligible to be signed away at any time, so they are on the extended rosters as long as they’re on a developmental list.

But the situation does come with two complicating aspects.

The first is that a released player has the option of signing anywhere else, obviously (and ideally for the player) to another team’s 53-man roster, but less obviously to another NFL practice squad. Another team can offer more money, even a bit of a signing bonus, and may offer a better chance of moving onto an active roster than the former team, who may have released the player simply because of a talent glut at his particular position.

The second isn’t quite a true “poison pill” but it can be enough to trigger a small gag reflex.

A team signing another’s practice-squad’er is required to put the player on the active roster, which works in favor of the team with the individual on their practice squad. But only if they’re right in their talent evaluation. Because the Bears weren’t once, resulting in making them one of the NFL’s biggest-ever losers in this sort of situation, which may serve as a cautionary tale in the Javon Wims case.

The Bears had wide receiver Keenan McCardell on their 1993 practice squad until he was signed away by the Cleveland Browns, for whom he caught a total of 80 passes, then went on to catch 499 for Jacksonville on his way to becoming the 13th player in NFL history with 800 receptions – all while the Bears were going along with Terry Obee, Chris Penn, Michael Timpson and others.

 

Matt Nagy, Mitch Trubisky on the same page with Packers in focus

By JJ STANKEVITZ August 28, 2018 9:03 PM

Two separate practices have been taking place this week at Halas Hall, one for the guys who will play in Thursday’s preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills and another for those whose focus is squarely on the Green Bay Packers. 

That means, for the first time, Matt Nagy and Mitch Trubisky are gameplanning for a regular season opponent together. The Bears hired Nagy in large part due to his prior quarterback-centric work, and envisioned tethering him to their 2017 second overall pick for years to come. And while the true judge of that relationship will be in Trubisky’s production and the team’s wins and losses, so far, that pairing has been successful. 

“We think very, very similarly, so that helps,” Trubisky said. “We're both similar in that we want to stretch the ball down the field, get the ball to our playmakers, just let this offense be efficient. We haven't had any clashing. It's way more collaborative and cooperative.”

Gameplanning for Week 1 means having Nagy and his coaching staff take a mountain of “installation phase” practice reps and whittle them down to ones specifically tailored to the Bears’ offense, as well as the Packers’ defense. More important than anything for Nagy is finding plays Trubisky is at least comfortable running, and preferably of which he has “total command,” which was the operative term used by offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich earlier this month. 

“I feel very good about where he’s at with this system right now,” Nagy said. “He’s comfortable and that’s what matters most, he’s comfortable and then we’re comfortable and then the other part of it was with the timing with these new guys that are here and I think he’s really starting to grow with that each and every day. So for him that’s really what I think is most important.”

There’s a give-and-take that exists between Nagy and Trubisky, though, mostly on the coach’s side of things. For instance: Nagy or offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich may have a play they like, but if Trubisky isn’t comfortable running it and/or hasn’t been effective operating it in practice, they’re not going to force it on their young quarterback. 

Meaning: This is an offense that will be specifically tailored to Trubisky and what he does best. And that means the full scope of what this offense can do hasn’t been realized yet, but that’s not a bad thing from Nagy’s point of view. 

“He's everywhere where I thought he'd be at this point in time,” Nagy said. “He's not where he's going to be at in the end of this thing. Again, it's going to take some time to where he's just completely rolling. He's not there yet but he's where he needs to be at this point in time from where we were in OTAs and training camp. 

“If you asked me when I first got this job will he be where he's at now, will he be better than that or worse than that, I would say (he’s) right where he needs to be at this point in time.”

Nagy and Trubisky finally have reached the exciting point of the offseason. All those installation reps are in the rearview mirror, and this team is finally ready to see what an offense tailored to its quarterback can do. 

Green Bay week isn’t officially here, but at Halas Hall this week, it might’ve well have been. 

“We're starting to get really specific just looking at the Packers and get ready for Week 1,” Trubisky said. “You start to see a lot more detail and a lot more game-specific planning based on what they're doing and what we can do as an offense. Everything is a lot more specific so it allows us to play faster as an offense and it allows me to operate faster as a quarterback so the more specific we get, it'll be better for this offense I think. Go do our offense and execute based off what they give us.”
 
