Consider what Mitch Trubisky did in Sunday’s NFC North-clinching win over the Green Bay Packers a blueprint for what the Bears will need from their quarterback in the playoffs.



Before his efficient-yet-not-spectacular game, Trubisky expressed frustration with his play last weekend against the Los Angeles Rams — which statistically was the worst game of his career. He felt like he was too excited to return to the field after a two-week absence, leading to him trying to do too much and throwing three interceptions with a brutal 33.3 passer rating.



So Trubisky made it clear last week what he needed to do against the Green Bay Packers: Make good decisions, get the ball to his playmakers and not try to do too much.



And that’s exactly what Trubisky did in the Bears’ NFC North-clinching 24-17 win over the Green Bay Packers Sunday at Soldier Field. Trubisky didn’t make any blatantly bad decisions with the ball and made plays when he needed to, completing 20 of 28 passes for 235 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions, good for a 120.4 passer rating.



Trubisky’s longest completion in the air traveled 23 yards beyond the line of scrimmage — and that was when he deftly avoided a blitz and was flushed out of the pocket, finding tight end Adam Shaheen with an outstanding throw toward the sideline. Otherwise, Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine kept a zone-oriented lid on the Bears’ deep passing attack, and Trubisky was happy to operate within those constraints.



“That's exactly what I wanted to do,” Trubisky said. “We knew they weren't going to give us anything deep so it was going to be a grind it out game, take what they give us underneath and just find completions. So that's what I wanted to do all day, just stack completions.



“I knew we would break some tackles and then you get some longer plays and then when we get to the red zone we need convert. But the main thing is we wanted to stay out of third down. We know they could throw a bunch of funky stuff at us on third down, and that was just my mindset this whole game, don't do anything crazy, don't try to make a splash, just completions after completions and it resulted in first downs and it helped create a rhythm within the offense that I think helped all day.”



The Bears might not need Trubisky to be their hero when their first playoff appearance in eight years rolls around in January. They have the league’s best defense, one that held the Rams to six points and didn’t allow Aaron Rodgers to throw for a touchdown on Sunday. Green Bay’s only touchdown drive came on a short field after a fake punt backfired.



The Bears only had two three-and-outs — one of which came late in the fourth quarter after Eddie Jackson’s interception — and at the very least owned the field position battle, outside of that fake punt. Taking away that fake punt, the Packers started their other 10 drives on average on their own 21-yard line.



“I'm super proud of him,” coach Matt Nagy said. “… When you have this defense and you're able to play with such a great defense and have that field position, protect the football and not throw interceptions, we're always going to have an opportunity.”



And on top of all that, Trubisky did make some critical plays. His knack for avoiding blitzes showed up in a big way, for one. And his strike to a wide-open Trey Burton for a go-ahead fourth quarter touchdown was the product of not only an excellent throw, but excellent anticipation from the second-year quarterback.



“That was a conviction throw,” Nagy said. “When he does that, he's tough to stop.”



This was the Trubisky the Bears will need to see in the playoffs. If he’s better? That’s, of course, a bonus. But the Bears will be legitimate contenders to take a trip to Atlanta if Trubisky plays the way he did against Green Bay come January.



“He stepped up to the plate,” running back Tarik Cohen said. “Whenever his number’s called, he’s going to make the play that needed to be made.”

