Josh Bellamy's wallet got a little lighter this week.
It was reported on Saturday night that Bellamy was hit for a little over $10k in fines for a chop block on Rams star DE Aaron Donald:
The block came on the Bears' 2nd drive of the game, which ended in a Cody Parkey field goal.
Bellamy's making $1.9 million this season, but losing $10k no doubt stings nonetheless. Aaron Donald, man.
Hello! It's Sunday, which means you're due a video of Khalil Mack sacking a quarterback without using any of the things a pash rusher would normally use, like, say, arms:
The one arm routine was getting old, I guess?
Tune in next week when Mack gets to the QB using like his toes or a deep breath or something.
The Bears’ running game had little trouble getting off the ground against the Packers.
Early on in the first quarter, Jordan Howard got into a rhythm, and his offensive line was instrumental in paving the way.
Matt Nagy stuck to the running game to start, and Howard capped off their second drive with what looked like his easiest touchdown run of the season.
Howard was essentially untouched as he ran between the blocks of Charles Leno Jr. and James Daniels, right up the middle to the endzone.
Coming off of his best game of the season against the Los Angeles Rams, Howard seems to have picked up where he left off at Soldier Field, a great sign for the future balance of the Bears’ offense.