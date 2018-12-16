Josh Bellamy's wallet got a little lighter this week.

It was reported on Saturday night that Bellamy was hit for a little over $10k in fines for a chop block on Rams star DE Aaron Donald:

More fines: #Bears WR Josh Bellamy was fined for an illegal chop block on #Rams star Aaron Donald — $10,026 for a chop block. https://t.co/mkpm02BGug — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 15, 2018

The block came on the Bears' 2nd drive of the game, which ended in a Cody Parkey field goal.

Bellamy's making $1.9 million this season, but losing $10k no doubt stings nonetheless. Aaron Donald, man.