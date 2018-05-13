From 'Last Chance U' to the NFL: Bears to sign John Franklin, III

The Chicago Bears' 2018 draft class totaled seven players, including two drafted in the second round and three beginning their careers with a legitimate opportunity to earn a starting job.

Roquan Smith (first round), James Daniels (second round) and Anthony Miller (second round) all represent significant upgrades at their positions and could make it two years in a row that Ryan Pace adds three key players through the draft. He added Mitchell Trubisky, Eddie Jackson and Tarik Cohen in 2017, all of whom are now cornerstone players moving forward.

According to NFL.com, Smith, Daniels and Miller will end their first seasons as top-100 rookies. Smith ranked the highest of the three, coming in at No. 5 on the list:

5. Roquan Smith - Chicago Bears Where better than the Chicago Bears for the Butkus Award winner? Along with the talent of the draft's best linebacker, Smith will bring a Butkus-like edge to that defense.

Daniels (52nd) and Miller (62nd) will have similar roles on offense that Smith will serve on defense. Daniels will shoulder starting guard duties while Miller is expected to challenge Kevin White as a primary target in the passing game. Daniels' path to the starting lineup is a little easier than Miller's, but the former Memphis wideout has a fiery and competitive demeanor that should separate him from White despite the former first-round pick's draft pedigree.

The Bears' draft class will be graded primarily on the performances of the big three. They've headlined all the post-draft discussion and have to deliver. There's no sound Plan B at guard if Daniels fails. The same pressure exists at receiver where White and Allen Robinson are both less-than-sure things because of their injury histories. Miller has to provide reliable production.

And then there's Smith, who's already been compared to Brian Urlacher. No pressure.

If the rookie class' on-field play matches the post-draft hype, Chicago's return to the playoffs could happen much sooner than expected.