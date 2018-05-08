Bears

One reason why Anthony Miller may be on the route to immediate success in the NFL

By JJ STANKEVITZ May 08, 2018 9:45 AM

A year after three wide receivers went in the first 10 picks of the 2017 NFL Draft, two were picked in the first round this year — and it took 75 percent of the draft to be competed for D.J. Moore (No. 24, Carolina Panthers) and Calvin Ridley (No. 26, Atlanta Falcons) to go off the board. 

Perhaps the top end of this year’s receiver class was “weak,” in a sense. But while the NFL is firmly a passing league, it’s becoming harder for teams to find plug-and-play receivers through the draft who have a baseline knowledge of route concepts. 

Anthony Miller was the sixth receiver taken in the 2018 draft, and brings to the Bears an important trait: He’s well-regarded as a route runner despite playing in what's, on the surface, a typical college spread offense at Memphis. 

“You want to be able to see throughout their pro days, the combine, what they put on tape — any time you can see a route that relates to what you do as an offense, you kind of tag that and say, ‘OK. Hey, there it is. I found one,’” Bears coach Matt Nagy said. 

The Bears identified plenty of those tags with Miller, but one in particular stands out: His ability to set the angle with his quarterback. 

And that’s not something to take for granted. Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr wrote about this earlier in April:

Take one of the most basic components of the NFL route tree: the curl. For years, the receiver was taught to run 12 yards, plant hard and work back to the quarterback at a 45-degree angle. This allows the quarterback to throw a split-second early—like when the receiver digs his heel in to turn.

Now, receivers are coming out of school running the curl as a continuous semicircle, which creates myriad problems at the next level.

“When you’re running a semicircle, you’re keeping your arms moving and chopping, some coaches think its great because you’re playing fast, you’re not stopping,” Proehl says. “But a guy running a semicircle, if I’m running it and a guy like Kelvin Benjamin is running it, our circles are going to be different. The quarterback has to wait for you to come out and square your shoulders. That takes more time.”

That extra time means defensive backs have a window to undercut the route.

“When you come to him, plant your foot in the ground and come back at an angle, you’re boxing him out. He’s behind you. You create and maintain separation with your angle coming back to the QB.”

That setting-the-angle skill far too many college receivers lack is something the Bears quickly identified as a part of Miller’s game. 

“And so with Anthony, you see a guy that at the top of his route, he likes to stick the top of the route and it’s sharp, so what that does is it sets the angle for the quarterback,” Nagy said. “And you don’t see that from every wide receiver. There’s a violent move for him to be able to set angles, whether it’s a slant route, a post route, an out route, et cetera, he’s aggressive with it and I think that fits his style of play.”

And here’s what Miller’s college wide receivers coach, David Johnson, had to say about his ability to set the angle:

“He understands angles, he understands — and I think one of the biggest things people don’t recognize, his first three steps, everything is at full speed, whether he’s blocking, he’s running a route, the first three steps are important,” Johnson said. “He’s coming off the ball and making everything look vertical. He’s always in attack mode, and that helped him with route-running, putting the defensive back always on the defensive and thinking he doesn’t want to get ran by. He plays fast, he plays a lot faster than his 40 is, especially when he gets the ball in his hands.”

This may seem like a minor detail, but for Miller’s ability to quickly find success in the NFL, it’s important. Reliably setting an angle for Mitch Trubisky should help Miller and his new quarterback build some chemistry throughout the offseason program and training camp. 

And, more immediately, it’s one fewer thing wide receivers coach Mike Furrey will have to begin to teach him this weekend during rookie minicamp. And that means the limited practice time Furrey will have with his second-round pupil can be spent on, perhaps, topics less basic to a wide receiver than setting the angle on a curl route.

Roquan Smith posts video addressing stolen iPad, Bears playbook

USA TODAY

By Charlie Roumeliotis May 09, 2018 10:50 AM

A few days after having his 2018 BMW X5 broken into, Roquan Smith posted a video to Twitter on Wednesday saying a majority of the items stolen from his car were recovered.

"I would personally like to thank everyone for their kind words and prayers as Athens-Clarke County police department worked very hard to identify the individual responsible for this," Smith said. "It was definitely huge.

"I'd also like to thank the many of you who spread information over various social media outlets. Due to the prompt attention by the Athens-Clarke County police department I was able to recover most of my items as well as the individual being identified. I'd just like to thank you guys so much."

Smith's iPad containing the Bears playbook was among the items stolen, but fortunately the team was able to erase that information remotely.

It's unclear which items were recovered, but the stolen items included his Georgia jerseys from the Rose Bowl and National Championship, his regular-season helmet, two watches, shoes, headphones and a Bluetooth speaker.

For Bears and Mitch Trubisky, 2018 offseason takes QB market places it’s never been before

USA TODAY

By John Mullin May 08, 2018 5:55 PM

It’s a “problem” the Bears would very, very much like to have. But it’s gonna cost ‘em.

The 2018 NFL offseason has produced a succession of quarterback contracts that landed with shock waves that rippled into each other. Looking several years into the future, these project to form some of the structural components of what the Bears hope will be a well-deserved historic contract for Mitch Trubisky after the 2020 season.

Rising dollars in sports contracts is not news; inflation, salary cap increases, negotiating leverage, all push contract amounts up, not unlike how real-estate prices seemed to before 2008.

Trubisky signed his current four-year contract last July, a deal that automatically comes with the fifth-year option incorporated in rookie contracts for first-round selections, which Trubisky obviously was (No. 2 overall).

The Bears of course haven’t had great luck with fifth-year options, or more to the point, with first-round picks. Too many of those option decisions have been dismally easy: Gabe Carimi, Shea McClellin, Kyle Fuller, Kevin White – all fifth-year declinees, with only Kyle Long (2013) the only Bears No. 1 this decade having his option picked up. Leonard Floyd’s comes up for consideration about this time next year.

Big picture of course, if the Bears picking up Trubisky’s option isn’t a fait accompli long before it comes due, then other major issues will have come to the fore, not the least of which will be the status of GM Ryan Pace, but that’s for another time.

In the meantime, consider the tremors that have reverberated across the quarterback landscape:

The Garoppolo whopper

 The Jimmy Garoppolo situation has been its own high drama even before he was dealt by the New England Patriots to the San Francisco last October. But his contract situation has taken that to a different level.

The 49ers gave Jimmy Garoppolo the biggest contract in NFL history back in February -- $137.5 million over five years – for someone with a total of seven NFL starts. Granted all resulted in victories but that’s barely half of how many Trubisky started last year. Not bad for a fifth-year “option” for a player coming out of a rookie contract that didn’t include that option because of Garoppolo being a 2014 second-round pick of the New England Patriots.

Cousins: See’ya and raise ya’

 Not to be outdone, in March, another epic milestone was reached.

For reasons apart from the money, the Kirk Cousins deal with the Minnesota Vikings broke new ground with $84 million fully guaranteed over three years – this after six NFL seasons, vs. the five Trubisky currently projects to have under his rookie contract and its fifth-year option. The real impact of the shock wave produced by the Cousins deal was its complete guarantee, something that agent Mike McCartney engineered and which some project will become the standard for quarterback contracts as it currently is with most MLB and NBA contracts, and which pro football has largely been able to keep out. Cousins had the leverage of being an unrestricted free agent, something that Trubisky can only become after that fifth year as the situation is currently.

Trubisky already has felt the effects of escalation in quarterback pricing: The $29,032,424 of his four-year rookie deal is, like Cousins’ mega-deal, is fully guaranteed.

A new zenith from Matty Ice

The title of “NFL’s biggest,” however, is nothing if not fluid.

Matt Ryan breached the $30 million barrier with his five-year, $150-million extension from the Atlanta Falcons. And this while Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are still eyeing each other, albeit with Rodgers still with two years remaining on his Green Bay contract.

Trubisky playing his way into earning that fifth-year option is really the point. Jameis Winston (Tampa Bay) and Marcus Mariota (Tennessee) had theirs picked up last month at $20.9 million. That figure will be a couple years more expensive when Trubisky’s turn comes.

For now, Trubisky at about $7.3 million per year for the next four ideally will be one of the Bears’ great bargains, even with a $20-plus-million option in 2021. In the wake of contractual goings-on at his position this offseason, 2022 projects to be historic for Trubisky. And for the Bears.

The Bears certainly hope so.

