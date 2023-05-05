Roquan Smith latest player to wear No. 0 for Ravens

Roquan Smith's number continues to drop.

The Pro Bowl linebacker will wear No. 0 for the Baltimore Ravens this season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. This comes just over a month after NFL owners approved the option for players to wear No. 0 at the Annual League Meeting.

Ravensâ LB Roquan Smith also said today that he will wear 0 this season.



Smith spent the first four and a half years of his career wearing No. 58 with the Chicago Bears, before being traded to the Baltimore Ravens midway through last season. Once in Baltimore, he opted to wear No. 18.

In just nine games with the Ravens, Smith recorded 86 tackles, good for third-most on the team. He added two sacks and an interception.

The 26-year-old later inked a five-year deal worth $100 million to stay in Baltimore.

Smith is the fifth player this offseason to select No. 0. He joins the likes of Braxton Berrios with the Miami Dolphins, Calvin Ridley with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Parris Campbell with the New York Giants and D'Andre Swift with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Ravens finished last season 10-7 and second in the AFC North. They lost in the wild card round to the Cincinnati Bengals, but remain contenders this season thanks to the veteran stars they've maintained.

Just last week quarterback Lamar Jackson signed a five-year, $260 million deal to stay with the franchise that drafted him in 2018. They also added Odell Beckham Jr. to a one-year deal last month. The three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver spent sat out all of last season as a free agent while rehabbing a torn ACL.

The Ravens currently have the eighth-best odds to win the Super Bowl this season, according to our partner, PointsBet.

