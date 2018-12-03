Bears

Takeaways from Bears loss: A playoff setback, Green Bay coaching search through Chicago?

By John Mullin December 03, 2018 1:47 PM

The loss to the Giants, coming days after the New Orleans Saints fell to the Dallas Cowboys, dealt a severe blow to any hopes the Bears had for avoiding a de facto play-in game against a wild card. It also hinted at a not-ready-for-prime-time Bears persona; they’ll get another chance to establish that next Sunday night vs. the Rams, although it’s their ability to focus on lesser lights (Giants, Dolphins) that's a bit concerning.

But that’s for another discussion.
 
Just wandering the NFC in the meantime, the Saints have a final quarter-season with a measure of difficulty: two games against 6-6 Carolina, which has lost its last four games to fall out of a playoff seed, and one at home with Pittsburgh, which has lost its last two and suddenly is only a half-game up on Baltimore in the AFC North. One-time doormat Tampa Bay has won its last two, beat the Saints opening day in New Orleans  and gets the Saints in Raymond James Stadium this time.
 
But the Bears failed to take care of something important that they could control, which was a conference game on a day when Detroit, Green Bay and Minnesota were all losing; they still have some slack but nothing like they would’ve enjoyed with a 2-1/2-game bulge on the Vikings with four to play.
 
And left themselves exposed in a tiebreaker with the Saints with this second conference loss.
 
The Bears’ remaining four games include the Rams next Sunday night, with Los Angeles playing for the No. 1 postseason seed; Green Bay under a new head coach; and on the road vs. Minnesota, where the Bears have lost six straight. The other final-four game is at San Francisco, currently the worst (2-10) team in the NFC, but the Cardinals were a two-win team when they defeated Green Bay and the Giants were a three-win team when they downed the Bears, and the 49ers’ only two wins have come at home.
 
“There is way too much parity in this league,” coach Matt Nagy said after the Giants loss. It was an observation but also a warning to his team, which appeared to have taken the Giants too lightly early in a game where there was little to no homefield advantage with the thousands of stay-aways and the Bears had the advantage of a mini-off-week to prepare.
 
Nagy has consistently pointed to the importance of he and his team learning from failures as well as successes. But if there is a nagging (pun intended) concern coming out of East Rutherford, it is that the Bears do not look to have learned from their other truly bad ’18 loss – at Miami, where they also blew a lead and lost on an OT field goal. That game was also after a break, that time the full off-week.
 
*      *      *
 
Look at Bears for Mike McCarthy replacement?
 
Mike McCarthy’s abrupt firing by the Green Bay Packers on Sunday creates a situation that should create more than a little passing (another pun intended) interest in Chicago. For one thing, any coaching change in the NFC North is by definition of major, major interest to the other three teams in the division.
 
For another, an annual offseason standard story line with the Bears is the debate over defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s prospects to be hired as a head coach. He’s obviously going to be considered by the Packers – searches like this cast huge nets – along with myriad other successful coordinators, offense, defense or special teams.
 
But more intriguing might be current offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich.
 
Helfrich fits the current hot NFL demographic profile: age (45), side of the football (offense), rank (coordinator), experience around an upward-trending creative NFL offense (Bears). He’s also a one-off shoot from the Andy Reid coaching tree, working as he has with Reid disciple Nagy.
 
But Helfrich also has head-coaching experience (Oregon) that included two very good and one good season in four before he was fired by the Beavers.
 
Only one season around the NFL is thin, but college coaches have come in with none. Helfrich rates as a very long shot, and nothing will happen until January, but longer shots have come in.
 
*      *      *
 
Too cute for no reason?
 
Defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, safety Eddie Jackson and defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris each playing a snap on offense Sunday is certainly entertaining, as it was against Minnesota (Hicks, Robertson-Harris).
 
But Mike Ditka did that sort of thing with William Perry to stick it to Bill Walsh initially and then to the Packers. Something about using prominent defensive starters like Hicks and Jackson on offense, after all the offseason upgrades on that side of the football, has the feel of gimmick. Robertson-Harris played more snaps on offense (one) than guard Eric Kush; is that defensive lineman a better short-yardage blocker than Kush, an early-season starter? Really? For that matter, why not Eddie Goldman, as long as it’s a situation where size does matter?
 
Add to that the use of Chase Daniel as a primary receiver on the Tarik Cohen TD pass. Daniel was having enough trouble holding onto the football as it was (four fumbles, two interceptions thrown). And any play that injects discretionary risk into a game that has stratospheric levels of it naturally – and which the Bears were already one snap away from having Tyler Bray under center – is foolish bordering on reckless.
 
*      *      *
 
Volunteers for head coach in Chicago? Somebody? Anybody?
 
Anybody up for taking a job as a head coach in Chicago? Over the past 11 months, the Bears fired John Fox, the Blackhawks fired Joel Quenneville and the Bulls on Monday fired Fred Hoiberg. The Cubs haven’t launched Joe Maddon but he’s working at the moment without a net in the form of a contract extension past its 2019 expiration date.
 
Rick Renteria and the White Sox – anything about that strike you as secure?
 
*      *      *
 
A hunt for Hunt?
 
Last weekend’s release of Kareem Hunt by the Kansas City Chiefs creates a…situation…for some team. The Bears could be that “some team,” although because of his battery of a woman last February in Cleveland, Hunt will still have to serve any NFL suspension after/if he is signed by some team.
 
The Hunt incident offers the Bears an opportunity to acquire not only the exact type of running back that Matt Nagy envisions in his offense, but actually the exact back himself. This, however, is not Khalil Mack or Josh Sitton, elite-level players unexpectedly available at positions of need for the Bears.
 
The supposition here is that the Bears will not be significant players in any Hunt odyssey. Hunt’s actions on the videotape, apart from any lying to the Chiefs after things started to come out, will presumably be too reprehensible even for a team that gave and was burned by a second chance given to defensive lineman Ray McDonald.
 
Barring a draft-related trade, at this point the Bears have the option of using their first 2019 draft pick, in round three, on a running back. It is the round in which the Chiefs found Hunt last year.
 
Nagy was on the offensive staff under Andy Reid in Kansas City when the Chiefs drafted running backs in 2013, 2014 and ’17 (Hunt). And when Nagy was apprenticing under Reid in Philadelphia, the Eagles drafted six running backs in the six years from 2007-12, even after hitting big with LeSean McCoy in ’09.
 
Then again, with the way Nagy and Helfrich have spun the offense, as in (excluding Daniel kneel-downs in all cases) rushing 25 times for 106 yards in Sunday’s first half, then three times for eight yards in the second, the exact running-back template is a little foggy, although the Giants ostensibly took the run game away from the Bears.
 
“The second half, [the Giants] had a little plan for [Jordan Howard],” Nagy said. ”I would’ve loved to be able to call more runs but they did a pretty good job of getting into our backfield and stopping the run… . I don’t think I’d change what I did. We got into a rhythm in the fourth quarter and that was running the ball.”
 
No sense going into that whole topic, again, because Nagy’s concept for his run game likely won’t appear through the fog until he has a back of his choosing. Which isn’t likely to be Hunt.

Bears grades: A learning experience for Matt Nagy, and a disappointing day for Chase Daniel

By JJ STANKEVITZ December 03, 2018 4:05 PM

QUARTERBACKS: D-

Chase Daniel set the tone for his afternoon when he threw a pick-six to Alec Ogletree on the second play of the game. Daniel’s first read was a quick throw to Tarik Cohen in the flat, but he said he was fooled by Ogletree faking a pass rush and dropping into the passing lane. That play came only 46 seconds into the game. 

Daniel was lucky to not throw his second interception earlier in the first quarter when he oddly sailed a deep ball toward Taylor Gabriel — who looked open going toward sideline — back to the middle of the field. Safety Curtis Riley dropped it, giving Daniel a break. He wasn’t so lucky on his second interception, when he saw Cohen running open toward the end zone but failed to spot Ogletree, who leapt to make an excellent pick. 

The five sacks Daniel took were partly due to a desire to not force a throw, but there were some he shouldn’t have taken — like the one with just under a minute left in the fourth quarter that cost the Bears their final timeout. Daniel also fumbled three times on the Bears’ overtime possession, including two after getting to a second-and two, leading to a fourth-and-8 heave toward Gabriel that fell incomplete to end the game. 

Saving Daniel from an F were the two impressive drives he engineered inside the two-minute warning to get the Bears near the goal line both times. Cody Parkey finished the first with a field goal, and Cohen finished the second with his “Oompa Loompa” pass to Anthony Miller to send the game to overtime. Also, earlier in the game, the one time Daniel did seem to be in rhythm, he smartly went up-tempo near the goal line to find Adam Shaheen for a two-yard touchdown. 

RUNNING BACKS: A

Cohen almost single-handedly got the Bears back into this game, with five of his 12 catches and 73 of his 156 receiving yards coming on the final two possessions of regulation — plus his touchdown to Miller, on which he had to go to his second progression when Daniel was covered on a “Philly Special” play, of sorts. His longest reception of the day, too, went for 46 yards — and could’ve gone for a touchdown, potentially, when it wasn’t clear if safety Landon Collins bumped him to the ground or not on a deep ball from Daniel. He chipped in an 11-yard scamper on a fourth-and-1 early in the game, too. 

Beyond Cohen’s virtuoso game, Jordan Howard had his best half of football, rushing 13 times for 69 yards in the first half. Why Nagy went away from him in the second half and overtime — he only had three more carries for seven yards — is worth questioning, even if the Giants did some thing to take away Howard (more on that later). Howard, it should be noted, had a few nice blocks in pass protection on Sunday. 

Also, are we counting Akiem Hicks in this group? Because he scored a touchdown on “The Freezer Left,” which he said was the first time he’d ever had a rushing attempt in a game in his life.

WIDE RECEIVERS: C

Allen Robinson had three spectacular catches: The first, a slick toe drag to gain 12 yards on the first play of the second quarter; the second, a David Tyree-esque snag off cornerback B.W. Webb’s helmet that went for 30 yards and moved the Bears inside the 10 midway through the second. And the third was a 10-yard grab on fourth and seven in overtime that was the product of a tough, well-executed route and catch in traffic. That last one was his most impressive of the day, too. 

Otherwise, this group didn’t do much in the way of positives. Gabriel, while he did draw a pass interference penalty in the end zone that set up Miller’s touchdown, only had three catches for 17 yards and lost a fumble the Giants turned into three points late in the fourth quarter. Miller was only targeted twice all game, and Bellamy committed more penalties on offense (two) than he had catches (one).  

TIGHT ENDS: D+

Trey Burton was largely invisible during the game, only catching one pass for no gain that didn’t count due to a penalty on the Giants. Adam Shaheen did catch both passes thrown his way, including a two-yard touchdown, but this was a quiet day for this group.

OFFENSIVE LINE: C+

The Bears’ run blocking was better against the Giants than it had been all season, opening up some good lanes inside and setting the edge outside for Howard to have a strong first half. Still, five of Howard’s runs went for zero or negative yardage. This unit one did well to protect Daniel — of his five sacks, only one could’ve been pinned on the offensive line (when Daniel stepped up in the pocket in the third quarter and was met by B.J. Hill, who beat Bryan Witzmann). Charles Leno was beat on a rush on the second-to-last play of the game by Olivier Vernon, who forced a fumble. While Cody Whitehair had a low snap Daniel dropped in overtime, Daniel took responsibility for that miscue after the game. 

DEFENSIVE LINE: C+

Hicks had a tremendous game, with a sack, two hits, a tackle for a loss and a pass break-up (in addition to his touchdown). This group did well to muddle up the middle and force the Giants to run Saquon Barkley outside — though they did that effectively, with four of his seven runs for five or more yards going outside the tackles. Still, that doesn’t mean the defensive line is exempt — Hicks was blocked up well on Barkley’s critical 29-yard run to begin overtime, which was a toss to the right. 

OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS: C+

Khalil Mack had a disruptive game, recording a sack (which took the Giants out of field goal range at a critical point in the fourth quarter) and eight total pressures, per Pro Football Focus. Leonard Floyd notched a sack and had his disruptive moments, too, and Aaron Lynch had a couple of stops in run defense. 

INSIDE LINEBACKERS: C-

Roquan Smith again led the Bears in tackles (eight) and, like Danny Trevathan (six tackles) did some good things against the run. But this unit’s impact was limited in a game in which Barkley ran for 125 yards, the most allowed by the Bears’ defense all season.  

DEFENSIVE BACKS: C+

Kyle Fuller had a strong game, jumping a route to intercept Eli Manning and breaking up two other passes. He was only targeted five times and allowed just 24 yards on three receptions. Other than Fuller’s day, though, this was a pedestrian afternoon for this unit — Eddie Jackson missed a tackle on a critical third-and-11 the Giants converted with about six minutes left, and there were two coverage breakdowns that led to Odell Beckham both throwing and catching touchdowns. 

SPECIAL TEAMS: A-

Taquan Mizzell’s issues returning kicks and a couple of penalties aside, this was a fantastic day for Chris Tabor’s group. Daniel Brown’s onside kick recovery was the product of tremendous execution on a low-percentage play, for starters. Pat O’Donnell had a good day punting, including a 65-yarder after the Bears went three-and-out deep in their own territory in the first quarter. Cohen had a nice 15-yard punt return, too, and Cody Parkey made all of his kicks (three PATs, two field goals). 

COACHING: D

Matt Nagy dialing up “Oompa Loompa” for the game-tying touchdown was a masterstroke of a play call — worry about “trick” plays all you want, the play worked, and that was with Cohen’s first read (Daniel) being taken out of the play. Prior to that, Nagy’s decision to kick a field goal instead of go for the touchdown with a 10-point deficit was the correct call, too. The string of fumbles that ultimately derailed the Bears’ overtime possession weren’t Nagy’s fault, either. 

But beyond those positives, the second half of Sunday’s game felt like a rare occasion in 2018 in which Nagy and his staff were out-coached. It started with the Giants gaining momentum off Nagy’s decision to call timeout just before halftime, after which Barkley ran 22 yards on third-and-23 and the Bears’ defense blew a coverage, allowing Eli Manning to hit Rhett Ellison for a nine-yard gain and also get out of bounds. Those three points the Giants got at the buzzer were critical, and helped be a springboard with some good halftime adjustments (like getting the ball to Barkley on the edge, or the Beckham trick play passing touchdown). 

Nagy’s playcalling rhythm felt a little off, too, partly because of Daniel’s struggles and partly because he abandoned the run in the second half. That move to get away from Howard did have something to do with how the Giants adjusted at halftime, but Nagy wasn’t able to counter it until the final few minutes of the game. 

There were always going to be learning experiences for a first-year head coach along the way, and Sunday’s loss felt like one of them.

For Bears, Saquon Barkley's run on 3rd-and-23 leaves a bitter taste in mouth

By Cam Ellis December 03, 2018 1:52 PM

As Bears coaches filed back into Halas Hall on Monday morning, one of the biggest topics of discussion from Sunday's heartbreaking 30-27 overtime loss was how many plays the Bears left on the field. 

One play in particular kept coming up in conversations: Saquon Barkley's 22-yard run on 3rd and 23 late in the 2nd quarter. With the first half winding down, the Bears got to Eli Manning with back-to-back sacks from Leonard Floyd and Akiem Hicks. Matt Nagy then used the Bears' second timeout to stop the clock, with the hope that another stop on 3rd-and-long and the Bears' last timeout would allow the team to try for one last punt block before half time. 

On 3rd and 23, New York called a draw for Barkley -- a decision that Giants' head coach Pat Shurmur admitted post-game was a 'give-up call' -- and the rookie RB bounced around a few tackles before eventually gaining 22 yards on the play. The Giants followed that up with a nine-yard reception to Rhett Ellison on 4th and 1 and ended up kicking a 57-yard field goal as time expired. 

Nagy took some heat for the timeout in the immediate aftermath, as the clock stoppage allowed New York to fire off two more plays and head into the locker room on the heels of a momentum-swinging scoring drive. It's not a decision Nagy regrets, though. 

"I'm okay with [calling the timeout there]," Nagy said on Monday. "What I'm not okay with is the play that happened after that and the play that happened after that, okay? So we need to get that fixed and if we're going to call timeout with 17 seconds to go then we're going to do the right thing."

"Well [Barkley] is a good runner and you know he made some nice moves, he ran all over the field, I felt like our guys know, our guys are going to go back and watch the tape and say man we could have been better there. We could have made some tackles and at least cut it to a seven or eight year gain, right, not a 22 yard gain." 

It was a stunning lapse for a Bears' defense that has prided itself all year on getting stops when it matters the most. So what happened?

"You know, there were a lot of things," outside linebacker coach Brandon Staley said. "There were 11 hands in that play. The most important thing is leverage and vision on the football. There were 11 guys in that play. If you watch that play, 11 guys need to be in the position that they're supposed to relative to that call, and I think that if we had done that than we would have gotten out of there in much better shape."

So is it a matter of credit belonging to Barkley, who's 5th in the NFL in rushing yards (829) and rushing touchdowns (8), or blame belonging to a Bears' rush defense that was caught off guard and out of position? 

"Well I think you tip your hat to Saquon, because that run probably goes for 15 yards -- maybe 10 to 15 with a normal back," Staley added. "But he's certainly an exceptional back, and you saw what the result was. So you certainly tip your hat for a part of it."

