Bulls

Jim Boylen disappointed, Zach LaVine embarrassed following Bulls' worst loss in franchise history

bulls_lose_bad.jpg
USA TODAY

Jim Boylen disappointed, Zach LaVine embarrassed following Bulls' worst loss in franchise history

By Tim Stebbins December 08, 2018 10:45 PM

A lot can change in 24 hours. 

Friday, the Bulls picked up their most impressive win of the season, defeating the Thunder 114-112 at the United Center. The Thunder, now 16-8, sit near the top of the Western Conference playoff standings.

And then Saturday night happened.

The Celtics rolled into the United Center and handed the Bulls their worst loss in franchise history. Boston beat the Bulls 133-77, a scoring deficit of a mere 56 points.

“Disappointing, disappointing effort, disappointing outcome after I thought a really hard-fought two games at Indiana and at home last night," said Bulls head coach Jim Boylen. "I’m not discouraged, but I’m disappointed.

"We gotta care more about our effort on a nightly basis, we gotta care more about playing for each other and tonight I thought we didn’t do that."

Before Saturday, the Bulls' worst loss occurred on Nov. 8, 2001, when the Timberwolves picked up a 127-74 win. Fred Hoiberg was on that Bulls team in 2001, ironically.

That 2001 game saw head coach Tim Floyd substitute all five of his starters at once after (h/t to K.C. Johnson). Ironically, Boylen did that Saturday night after the Bulls starters shot 0-of-8 to open the game.

The Bulls did not score their first points until the 5:42 mark of the first quarter, going down 17-0 before Jabari Parker hit two free throws. Robin Lopez made the Bulls' first field goal at the 5:06 mark of the quarter on the team's 12th shot of the night.

"Gotta give Boston credit, I thought they made shots," Boylen said. "They kind of punched us and we didn’t respond."

Boylen substituted all five starters in the first quarter and said that the team did not honor the game with their competitiveness, so he gave the reserves a chance.

“I wanted to give the other guys a chance to see if they could right the ship a little bit," he said. "I’ve been a part of teams that have done that before; don’t like the five guys out here, don’t like that combination, look at a new combination, take them all out, let them sit there and think about it.

"We didn’t honor the game very well with our effort and our competitiveness, so why not take them all out? We’re a team, so sub five guys and see what they can do."

"It is what it is,” Zach LaVine said. "We gotta do what he says.

Boston led 35-17 after the first quarter, 64-43 at halftime and 93-60 after the third quarter. They shot 53.8 percent from the field for the game compared to the Bulls' 38.3 percent, hitting 22 three-pointers compared to the Bulls' six.

The Celtics also out-rebounded the Bulls 54-37 for the game, beating Chicago to lose balls late in the fourth quarter despite the Bulls trailing by more than 50 points.

"We were just following them around, I thought we were a step slow on everything, mentally and physically," Boylen said. "Is it want to, is it effort, what is it? I don’t know what it is, but I just wasn’t going to stand for it."

Not only did Boylen pull all five starters in the first quarter, but he also did after the Celtics opened the third quarter on a 5-3 run. LaVine and the four other starters sat for the final 21 minutes of the game, and the Celtics outscored the Bulls 69-34 in the second half.

LaVine scored 11 points in 19 minutes on 4-of-6 shooting. He said that he was embarrassed, mentioning how it sucked watching the Celtics' lead continue to rise.

"I felt embarrassed. I wish I was out there competing," LaVine said. "It sucks man, sitting there watching the score go up and up. I know we’re competing out there, but it sucks. You know you can help."

LaVine said there is a fine line between sending a message and embarrassing the players.

"Yea, I think so. We put a lot of hard work into this. I get up, compete every day. I think regardless of whatever the score is, I want to go out there and compete, but obviously we didn’t get a chance to do that.

But when asked how the starters don't construe getting pulled out as Boylen embarrassing them, Boylen said the team's play was embarrassing.

"I think your play is embarrassing, me subbing them is saving them, maybe. Maybe we saved them," he said. "The pro player thing, this is basketball; this is about honoring the game and doing the right things.

"Embarrassment is not giving the effort in that Bulls uniform, so I put five guys in that I thought could put the effort in.

"They’re disappointed, they feel bad about it. We need some leadership to step up, we need some guys to take leadership roles on the team."

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Bulls easily on your device.

How did Jim Boylen celebrate his first win as an NBA head coach following Bulls' win Friday?

How did Jim Boylen celebrate his first win as an NBA head coach following Bulls' win Friday?

By Tim Stebbins December 08, 2018 5:46 PM

Jim Boylen picked up his first win as an NBA head coach on Friday night. The Bulls defeated the Thunder, a team at the top of the Western Conference playoff standings, 114-112 at the United Center.

Celebrations were surely in order for Boylen, but what did he do after the big win?

“I was [at the United Center] a little bit later maybe than I usually would be after a game," Boylen said. "We drove home, we sat on the couch, and I had a bowl of cereal with my kids and we watched the Family Feud.

"It was really cool, it was a cool moment. It was a cool night, man."

Would Boylen ever want to be a contestant on Family Feud, though? Well, not so much.

"No. I would not," he said. "When somebody asks me a question. sometimes I have to think too long. I couldn’t hit the buzzer, I’m not that bright on my feet."

Well, that's totally understandable. Regardless, it sounds like Boylen enjoyed a great moment with his family on an overall great night for him.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Bulls easily on your device.

Kris Dunn and Bobby Portis will not to return to action for Bulls Saturday against Celtics

dunn_portis_back.jpg
USA TODAY

Kris Dunn and Bobby Portis will not to return to action for Bulls Saturday against Celtics

By Tim Stebbins December 08, 2018 5:35 PM

The returns of Kris Dunn and Bobby Portis will have to wait a few more days.

Ahead of the Bulls' matchup against the Celtics, head coach Jim Boylen said that both Dunn and Portis are out Saturday night.

“We just felt it was the best thing for them," Boylen said. "Long-term health is what we’re about, and we expect them back soon, any day, but not today."

Could Dunn and Portis return to action Monday against the Kings? Boylen was not so certain.

“We’ll re-evaluate it tomorrow," he said. "Every time I’ve made a prediction in my life or something, I usually am wrong. so we’ll just leave it at that."

Dunn and Portis have been out since late-October after suffering similar injuries in the span of three days. Dunn, who missed the Bulls' first two games while on paternity leave, sprained his left MCL Oct. 22 against the Mavericks.

Portis sprained his right MCL two days later against the Hornets. He appeared to get hurt on a play that saw him tumble into the stands, laying on the ground for an extended period of time after.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Bulls easily on your device.
Load more