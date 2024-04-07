 Skip navigation
Top News

Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
2022 World Rowing Championships
Kara Kohler leads Olympic rowing trials winners, eyes second medal
Gold Medal Game - 2023 IIHF Women's World Championship
2024 IIHF Women’s Ice Hockey World Championship schedule, results

Top Clips

nbc_pl_muliv_salahgoal_240407.jpg
Salah’s penalty puts Liverpool level v. Man United
nbc_pl_muliv_mainogoal_240407.jpg
Mainoo’s screamer puts Man Utd ahead v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_muliv_fernandesgoal_240407.jpg
Fernandes chips Kelleher from midfield

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Iowa vs South Carolina LIVE: Score, game news, stats, highlights for 2024 NCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship

Live updates from the 2024 NCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship between Iowa and South Carolina at 3 p.m. ET.

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
Connecticut v Iowa

CLEVELAND, OHIO - APRIL 05: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes looks on in the first half during the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Final Four semifinal game against the UConn Huskies at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on April 05, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The 2024 NCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship will be decided Sunday afternoon when two No. 1 seeds — Iowa and South Carolina — face off at 3 p.m. ET inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

We’ll have live updates all afternoon, including scores, highlights, betting, and more.

Updates
Caitlin Clark, Hawkeyes 6.5-point underdogs to Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks

The Iowa-UConn matchup in the Final Four was the most bet women’s event in BetMGM history, surpassing Iowa-LSU in Monday’s Elite 8.

The momentum behind Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes continues today according to BetMGM’s Director of Trading, Matt Cosgriff: “Bettors are backing Caitlin Clark and Iowa to upset South Carolina in the National Championship game. Iowa has been the sportsbook’s biggest liability all season on the futures market. South Carolina winning would be a positive result for BetMGM.”

Clark and the Hawkeyes are 6.5-point underdogs to Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks, with the Game Total sitting at 160.5 points.
A fitting finale for a historic season
By
Patricia Duffy
  

Just days after the Iowa vs. UConn Final Four matchup — headlined by Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers — became the most-watched basketball game ever on ESPN (14.2 million viewers), Clark and the Hawkeyes are set to battle a dominant South Carolina squad for the 2024 NCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship.

For their part, the Gamecocks easily beat NC State, 78-59, on Friday to advance to the championship.

Women’s basketball has been at the forefront of the sports headlines all season with a myriad of stars and stories enthralling fans. Clark has been at the center, having become the NCAA Division I’s all-time leading scorer, male or female, and selling out squads at every arena she plays in.

How to watch

The 2024 NCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship game will be broadcast on ABC and streaming on ESPN+ on Sunday, April 7 at 3 p.m. ET.

The game is taking place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse — the Cleveland Cavaliers’ home arena.