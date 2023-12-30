 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl - Notre Dame v Oregon State
Things We Learned: Steve Angeli’s efficient Sun Bowl may emphasize an unexpected 2024 Notre Dame strength
NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400
2023 Season in Review: Kyle Larson
San Antonio Spurs v Portland Trail Blazers
Basketball Pickups: Jabari Walker carving out role for Portland

Top Clips

nbc_pl_chegoal2_231230.jpg
Madueke doubles Chelsea’s lead v. Luton Town
nbc_pl_chegoal1_231230.jpg
Cole Palmer drills Chelsea in front of Luton Town
nbc_pl_2robbiesearle_231230.jpg
Trafford one to watch for the future at Burnley

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl - Notre Dame v Oregon State
Things We Learned: Steve Angeli’s efficient Sun Bowl may emphasize an unexpected 2024 Notre Dame strength
NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400
2023 Season in Review: Kyle Larson
San Antonio Spurs v Portland Trail Blazers
Basketball Pickups: Jabari Walker carving out role for Portland

Top Clips

nbc_pl_chegoal2_231230.jpg
Madueke doubles Chelsea’s lead v. Luton Town
nbc_pl_chegoal1_231230.jpg
Cole Palmer drills Chelsea in front of Luton Town
nbc_pl_2robbiesearle_231230.jpg
Trafford one to watch for the future at Burnley

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Berry and Langborg combine for 37 points and nine threes in Northwestern’s 74-63 victory over Jackson State

  
Published December 29, 2023 11:38 PM

EVANSTON, Ill. — Ty Berry scored 20 points, Ryan Langborg added 17 and the pair combined for nine 3-pointers in Northwestern’s 74-63 victory over Jackson State on Friday night.

Berry was 5 of 10 from long range and Langborg made 4 of 8 from beyond the arc. Boo Buie chipped in 12 points, five rebounds and five assists for Northwestern (10-2).

Ken Evans Jr. made five 3-pointers and finished with 23 points to lead Jackson State (4-9). Chase Adams added 13 points and six assists.

Northwestern took the lead for good 21-19 midway through the first half. Adams scored the last four points to pull Jackson State to 39-33 at the break.

Jordan O’Neal’s layup to open the second half cut the Tigers’ deficit to 39-35. Matthew Nicholson answered with an alley-oop dunk to spark a 21-10 run, and the Wildcats led 61-45 with 11:48 to play. Coltie Young’s 3 pulled the Tigers within 10 points a couple minutes later, but they didn’t get any closer.

It was the first meeting between the teams.

Northwestern, which has won six of its last seven, resumes Big Ten play on the road against No. 11 Illinois on Tuesday.

Jackson State hosts Alcorn State on Jan. 6 in a Southwestern Athletic Conference opener.