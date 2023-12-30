Berry and Langborg combine for 37 points and nine threes in Northwestern’s 74-63 victory over Jackson State

EVANSTON, Ill. — Ty Berry scored 20 points, Ryan Langborg added 17 and the pair combined for nine 3-pointers in Northwestern’s 74-63 victory over Jackson State on Friday night.

Berry was 5 of 10 from long range and Langborg made 4 of 8 from beyond the arc. Boo Buie chipped in 12 points, five rebounds and five assists for Northwestern (10-2).

Ken Evans Jr. made five 3-pointers and finished with 23 points to lead Jackson State (4-9). Chase Adams added 13 points and six assists.

Northwestern took the lead for good 21-19 midway through the first half. Adams scored the last four points to pull Jackson State to 39-33 at the break.

Jordan O’Neal’s layup to open the second half cut the Tigers’ deficit to 39-35. Matthew Nicholson answered with an alley-oop dunk to spark a 21-10 run, and the Wildcats led 61-45 with 11:48 to play. Coltie Young’s 3 pulled the Tigers within 10 points a couple minutes later, but they didn’t get any closer.

It was the first meeting between the teams.

Northwestern, which has won six of its last seven, resumes Big Ten play on the road against No. 11 Illinois on Tuesday.

Jackson State hosts Alcorn State on Jan. 6 in a Southwestern Athletic Conference opener.