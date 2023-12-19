Big 12 College Basketball Futures Best Bets: Kansas Jayhawks or Houston Cougars?

Vaughn Dalzell breaks down who is the better bet to win the Big 12 conference, the Kansas Jayhawks (+280) or the Houston Cougars (+260)?

Houston (+260) or Kansas (+280) to win the Big 12?

The race between Houston (+260) and Kansas (+280) will begin to heat up in the Big 12 as both teams are two and a half weeks away from starting conference action.

The Jayhawks have one of the most experienced rosters in the country at 2.90 years of experience on average (18th) and have the 9th-tallest team (78.7"). That experience was on display in wins over Kentucky (89-84), UConn (68-64), and Tennessee (69-60).

Kansas’ lone loss was to Marquette on a neutral floor (73-59) compared to Houston who is undefeated. However, the Cougars have played a much easier schedule, ranking 198th overall to the Jayhawks’ 45th strength of adjusted schedule.

Houston has the nation’s No. 1 ranked defense and plays at one of the 30 slowest tempos in the country. The Cougars are one of six teams to be ranked in the top 20 in both offensive and defensive efficiency, so they are a real threat to win it all once again.

Two of the downfalls for Houston during Big 12 play could be its height (325th) and free-throw shooting (65.6%, 311th), which wasn’t much of an issue last season (230th in height, 127th in FT% at 73.3%).

Houston has survived on its opponents’ poor free-throw shooting (62.1%), which is the 5th-lowest, so that will change in Big 12 play. Houston also shoots 48.7% from two (225th), which is likely due to its height disadvantage.

Kansas has been battle-tested in the Big 12 and knows what to expect as Houston will go through the vigorous tests of Big 12 competition for the first time.

Despite this being a 50-50 race in terms of odds and Houston owning the better ratings, Kansas is the better long-term play in the Big 12 at +280 odds down to +200.

Pick: Kansas (1u)

Season Record: 14-6 (70%) +7.13 units

Join in the college football conversation for Bowl Season this Friday, December 22nd at 11 AM ET! From sides to totals to props, get ready for the weekend of college football with the NBC Sports College Football Betting Q&A.