 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 Augusta National Women's Amateur
Through tragedy and transfer trouble, FSU’s Mirabel Ting arrives in paradise
Valero Texas Open - Round Two
Valero Texas Open: Third-round tee times and groupings
Gold Medal Game - 2023 IIHF Women's World Championship
2024 IIHF Women’s Ice Hockey World Championship schedule, results

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bizzyweekendwarmup_240405.jpg
PL Weekend Warm Up: BIZZY
nbc_gc_lgpamatchupbreakdown_240405.jpg
Breaking down T-Mobile Match Play QF matchups
nbc_nas_trucks200_240405.jpg
HLs: NASCAR Truck Series race at Martinsville

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 Augusta National Women's Amateur
Through tragedy and transfer trouble, FSU’s Mirabel Ting arrives in paradise
Valero Texas Open - Round Two
Valero Texas Open: Third-round tee times and groupings
Gold Medal Game - 2023 IIHF Women's World Championship
2024 IIHF Women’s Ice Hockey World Championship schedule, results

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bizzyweekendwarmup_240405.jpg
PL Weekend Warm Up: BIZZY
nbc_gc_lgpamatchupbreakdown_240405.jpg
Breaking down T-Mobile Match Play QF matchups
nbc_nas_trucks200_240405.jpg
HLs: NASCAR Truck Series race at Martinsville

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Caitlin Clark leads Iowa rally for 71-69 win over UConn in women’s Final Four

  
Published April 5, 2024 11:47 PM

CLEVELAND — Caitlin Clark led Iowa back to the national championship game, scoring 21 points as the Hawkeyes rallied past Paige Bueckers and UConn 71-69 in the women’s Final Four on Friday night.

Next up for the Hawkeyes (34-4) is a rematch with unbeaten South Carolina, which lost to Iowa in last year’s national semifinals. The Hawkeyes then fell short of winning the school’s first championship, falling to LSU in the title game last season. Now Clark is one win away from bring her home state its first women’s basketball title in the final game of her college career.

After a rough opening 30 minutes because of a swarming UConn defense, the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer finally got going in the fourth quarter.

With the game tied at 51-all, Clark scored seven points in the first 2 1/2 minutes of the period to give Iowa a small cushion. UConn (33-6) got within 60-57 before the Hawkeyes scored six straight to take a 66-57 advantage.

UConn trailed 70-66 before Nika Muhl hit a 3-pointer after a steal with 39.3 seconds left to get the Huskies within one.

Iowa’s Hannah Stuelke turned it over with 10 seconds left. UConn had a chance to take the lead, but Aaliyah Edwards was called for an offensive foul while setting a screen with 4.6 seconds left.

Stuelke scored 23 points to lead Iowa.

Bueckers and Edwards each scored 17 points for the Huskies.