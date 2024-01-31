How to watch Indiana vs Maryland: Time, streaming info, storylines for tonight’s women’s basketball game

It’s an Indiana vs Maryland showdown tonight on Peacock in a Big Ten women’s basketball doubleheader. Tip off is at 7:00 PM ET at the Xfinity Center in College Park, MD. Then at 8:00 PM Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes face Northwestern.

See below for everything you need to know about tonight’s games, as well as the full schedule of women’s basketball match ups on Peacock.

South Carolina keeps grip on No. 1 in AP women’s poll as top teams stumble; Kansas State up to No. 2

Indiana:

The Indiana Hoosiers enter tonight’s match up on a 3-game win streak after a dominant 100-59 victory over Northwestern on Sunday. Hoosiers forward Mackenzie Holmes commanded the court, tallying 27 points while playing just 21 minutes in the win. This was her 12th game of the season with at least 20 points. The graduate student ranks second in the Big Ten in scoring overall behind Iowa’s Caitlin Clark.



The Hoosiers, led by head coach Teri Moren who is in her 10th season at Indiana, have lost just 6 games since the beginning of last season—the fewest losses of any team in the Big Ten from that period. Indiana’s only 2 losses this season have been against Iowa (January 13) and Stanford (November 12).

Maryland:

Maryland’s chances of going to the NCAA tournament are in jeopardy. The Terps are 12-8 after falling to Penn State on Sunday allowing the Nittany Lions to score 112 points. Scoring defense has been a struggle for the Terrapins all season long. They’ve allowed their opponents to tally an average of 74.6 points per game—the second most in the conference.

Under head coach Brenda Frese, the Terps have made 12 straight NCAA tournament appearances but they will need to improve significantly to keep that streak alive. Maryland has lost all 5 conference games this season. The Terps will have a tough match up against No. 3 Iowa on Saturday.

Date: Tonight, Wednesday, January 31

Tonight, Wednesday, January 31 Time: 7:00 PM ET (pre-game coverage begins at 6:30)

7:00 PM ET (pre-game coverage begins at 6:30) Location: XFINITY Center in College Park, Maryland

XFINITY Center in College Park, Maryland Streaming: Peacock

Other games on tonight: Iowa vs Northwestern at 8:00 PM



Big Ten Women’s Basketball Bracketology: Things are falling in place behind Iowa

Women’s College Basketball Schedule on Peacock

Here is the full list of Big Ten women’s basketball games airing exclusively on Peacock during the 2023-24 season (all times EST):