How to Watch Men’s College Basketball on Peacock: Maine vs Minnesota, Jackson State vs Northwestern

One of the best and most competitive conferences in men’s basketball will be on Peacock all season long in 2023-24.

Tonight it’s a doubleheader that kicks off with the Maine Black Bears taking on the Minnesota Golden Gophers and concludes with the Jackson State Tigers against the Northwestern Wildcats. The Golden Gophers enter tonight’s matchup on a four-game winning streak, averaging 83.5 points per game in that span, and will look to continue their strong defense of their home turf (the Golden Gophers are 9-1 at home this season).

Heading into the second game of the doubleheader, Northwestern is also off to a great start to the season. Their 9-2 record includes an upset win over No. 1 Purdue in early December. Tonight’s game will be the first ever meeting between Jackson State and Northwestern.

Peacock is the exclusive home of 32 Big Ten men’s basketball games during the campaign, concluding with two opening-round Big Ten Tournament games. Continue to check back here throughout the season for info on how to watch and key storylines for games, and see below for how to watch tonight’s doubleheader.

How to watch Maine vs Minnesota college basketball:

When: Tonight, Friday December 29th

Tonight, Friday December 29th Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota Time: 7:00 p.m. ET (Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET)

7:00 p.m. ET (Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET) Watch: Peacock

How to watch Jackson State vs Northwestern college basketball:

When: Tonight, Friday December 29th

Tonight, Friday December 29th Where: Welshy-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois

Welshy-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois Time: 8:00pm ET

8:00pm ET Watch: Peacock

How can I watch Big Ten on Peacock

The Maine vs Minnesota/Jackson State vs Northwestern doubleheader will stream on Peacock. Sign up for Peacock here.

How can I watch Big Ten Men’s Basketball on Peacock

You can watch Big Ten basketball games by first subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go to PeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming.

Eligible students can sign-up for Peacock’s Student Discount offer, available for $1.99/month. For more information and to sign-up, click here.

Are all Big Ten Basketball games available to watch on Peacock?

Peacock will stream 32 men’s basketball games and 20 women’s basketball games across the 2023-2024 season. Peacock subscribers will also get two Big Ten Men’s tournament games and two Big Ten Women’s tournament games LIVE.

What devices support Peacock?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

Who won the Big Ten Basketball Championship game last year?

Purdue defeated Penn State 67–65 to win the 2023 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Championship. Zach Edey led the Boilermakers with 30 points on 12-17 shooting from the field and 13 rebounds, both game highs.

Men’s College Basketball Schedule on Peacock in 2023-24