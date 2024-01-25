How to watch Ohio State vs Illinois: Time, streaming info, storylines for tonight’s women’s basketball game

It’s Ohio State vs Illinois tonight on Peacock in a Big Ten women’s basketball showdown. Tip off is at 7:00 PM ET at State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois. See below for everything you need to know about tonight’s match up including live stream information, as well as the full schedule of women’s basketball match ups on Peacock.

Ohio State:

The Ohio State Buckeyes picked up their 5th straight win—the longest streak in the Big Ten—with an upset victory over Iowa on Sunday. Sophomore forward Cotie McMahon put on a show at home in front of a program record of 18,600 fans. McMahon, who was last season’s Big Ten Freshman of the Year, finished with a career-high 33 points and 12 rebounds, recording her first double-double of the season.

Jacy Sheldon scored 24 points and had 7 rebounds in the win. Sheldon, a 5th-year-player who missed 23 games due to a leg injury last season, has made a huge impact for Ohio State. She leads the Buckeyes in scoring (17.6 points per game) and is 4th overall in the Big Ten in points (317).



Illinois:

After making their way to the big dance last season—their first appearance since the 2002-2003 season—the Fighting Illini have struggled to find ways to win in 2024. Through 17 games last season, Illinois had a 14-3 record and was scoring 81.3 points per game. This year, the Fighting Illini are already under .500 at that same 17-game mark.

Tonight’s game will be the 78th meeting between Ohio State and Illinois. The Buckeyes lead the series 57-20.

How to Watch Ohio State vs Illinois College Basketball

Date: Tonight, Thursday, January 25

Tonight, Thursday, January 25 Time: 7:00 PM ET (pre-game coverage begins at 6:30)

7:00 PM ET (pre-game coverage begins at 6:30) Location: State Farm Center in Chicago Illinois

State Farm Center in Chicago Illinois Streaming: Peacock



