How to watch Ohio State vs Nebraska: Time, streaming info for tonight’s men’s college basketball matchup

  
Published January 23, 2024 09:25 AM
Wisconsin v Ohio State

COLUMBUS, OHIO - JANUARY 10: Evan Mahaffey #12 of the Ohio State Buckeyes controls the ball during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Value City Arena on January 10, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The college basketball excitement continues on Peacock tonight with another men’s doubleheader. The action starts at 7:00 PM ET as the Ohio State Buckeyes head to Lincoln, Nebraska to face the Cornhuskers. Then at 9:00 PM ET it’s Michigan vs Purdue live from Mackey Arena. Tonight’s live coverage begins at 6:30 PM ET. See below for additional information on how to live stream both of tonight’s games.

RELATED: Big Ten Men’s Basketball Bracketology: Purdue keeps chugging

Ohio State:

The Ohio State Buckeyes snapped their 3-game losing streak on Saturday with a 79-67 victory against Penn State. Sophomore guard Evan Mahaffey had 5 rebounds, 2 assist, 2 blocks and scored a career-high of 16 points in the win. Sophomore guard Roddy Gayle Jr. also scored 15 points and had 5 assists on Saturday.

Now the team, which has lost 12 straight away games, looks to pick up it’s first road of the season.

Nebraska:

The Nebraska Cornhuskers defeated Northwestern 75-69 on Saturday, picking up their 6th straight win at home. Keisei Tominaga had14 points in the win—his sixth straight game with 13 points or more. The junior guard has averaged 15.8 points per game in Big Ten play this season.

Full 2023-24 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Schedule on Peacock

How to Watch Ohio State vs Nebraska College Basketball

Men’s College Basketball Schedule on Peacock

You can watch Big Ten basketball games by first subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go to PeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming.

Eligible students can sign-up for Peacock’s Student Discount offer, available for $1.99/month. For more information and to sign-up, click here. See below for full schedule for men’s college basketball on Peacock in 2024, and click here for the full women’s schedule.

DateTime (ET)Matchup
Tues., Jan. 97 p.m.Indiana vs. Rutgers
Tues., Jan. 99 p.m.Purdue vs. Nebraska
Tues., Jan. 167 p.m.Purdue vs. Indiana
Tues., Jan 237 p.m.Ohio State vs. Nebraska
Tues., Jan 239 p.m.Michigan vs. Purdue
Tues., Jan. 307 p.m.Illinois vs. Ohio State
Tues., Jan. 309 p.m.Michigan vs. Michigan State
Tues., Feb. 67 p.m.Indiana vs. Ohio State
Tues., Feb. 69 p.m.Michigan State vs. Minnesota
Tues., Feb. 137 p.m.Michigan vs. Illinois
Tues., Feb. 139 p.m.Ohio State vs. Wisconsin
Tues., Feb. 207 p.m.Iowa vs. Michigan State
Tues., Feb. 209 p.m.Maryland vs. Wisconsin
Tues., Feb. 277 p.m.Wisconsin vs. Indiana
Tues., Mar. 57 p.m.Purdue vs. Illinois
Wed., Mar. 136:30 p.m.Big Ten Tournament
Wed., Mar. 139 p.m.Big Ten Tournament