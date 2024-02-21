How to watch UMass vs Loyola Chicago: Time, streaming info for tonight’s A10 women’s basketball game

It’s UMass vs Loyola Chicago tonight in an A10 women’s basketball match up on Peacock. Tip off is at 7:00 PM ET. The Minutewomen and Ramblers faced off earlier this season (Jan. 17) but it was Loyola Chicago who walked away with the 79-66 victory. See below for everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

UMass:

In Mike Leflar’s first year as head coach, the Minutewomen (3-24) are struggling to find ways to win games. Prior to this year, under former head coach Tory Verdi, UMass finished the last two seasons with a combined 53-14 record and made an appearance in the Big Dance in the 2021-2022 season.

Leflar, who previously served as the Minutewomen’s associate head coach, was elevated to his current position after Verdi took the head coach position at the University of Pittsburgh.

Loyola Chicago:

Allison Guth and the Ramblers are familiar with the feeling of unmet expectations. It was only a year ago that the team was in a similar situation to UMass. Guth, took over as head coach last year and the Ramblers finished 6-24. In her second season calling the shots, the Ramblers have improved significantly. Last season the team ranked 14th in the conference in points per game (55.8). Now they are 7th in the conference with 64.2 points per game this season.

How to watch UMass vs Loyola Chicago College Basketball:

Date: Tonight, February 21

Tonight, February 21 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Gentile Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Gentile Arena in Chicago, Illinois Streaming: Peacock

