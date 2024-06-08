Iowa’s Ava Jones takes medical disqualification, retires from basketball after injuries from crash

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

LIV Golf Invitational - Houston - Day One
Jon Rahm withdraws from LIV Houston with foot infection
nbc_roto_baseball_gleybertorres_240515.jpg
Dodgers vs. Yankees Best bets (6/8/24): Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends, news & info
  • NBCSports.com Staff
    ,
  • NBCSports.com Staff
    ,
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Mets
Mets pitcher Kodai Senga won’t be back before All-Star break

Top Clips

nbc_golf_volvocarmixedrd3hilites_240606.jpg
Highlights: Soderberg builds Round 3 lead
nbc_ten_swiatekpaoliniv3_240608.jpg
HLs: Swiatek dominates to win fourth French Open
nbc_ten_swiatekwithmariataylor_240608.jpg
Swiatek felt ‘better every day’ at French Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

LIV Golf Invitational - Houston - Day One
Jon Rahm withdraws from LIV Houston with foot infection
nbc_roto_baseball_gleybertorres_240515.jpg
Dodgers vs. Yankees Best bets (6/8/24): Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends, news & info
  • NBCSports.com Staff
    ,
  • NBCSports.com Staff
    ,
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Mets
Mets pitcher Kodai Senga won’t be back before All-Star break

Top Clips

nbc_golf_volvocarmixedrd3hilites_240606.jpg
Highlights: Soderberg builds Round 3 lead
nbc_ten_swiatekpaoliniv3_240608.jpg
HLs: Swiatek dominates to win fourth French Open
nbc_ten_swiatekwithmariataylor_240608.jpg
Swiatek felt ‘better every day’ at French Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Iowa’s Ava Jones takes medical disqualification, retires from basketball after injuries from crash

  
Published June 8, 2024 01:26 PM
Syndication: The Des Moines Register

Iowa forward Ava Jones talks with members of the staff while watching during a NCAA women’s basketball exhibition game between Iowa and Clarke University, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.

JOSEPH CRESS/FOR THE REGISTER / USA TODAY NETWORK

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa forward Ava Jones will take a medical disqualification and retire from college basketball.

The school and Jones announced the decision Friday, saying Jones would remain on scholarship and work toward her degree at Iowa. She was not cleared to play as a freshman last season as she recovered from injuries suffered when she and her family were struck by a car being driven by a driver under the influence in 2022 in Kentucky. The crash killed her father and seriously injured her mother as well.

Ava Jones suffered a traumatic brain injury, torn ligaments in both knees and a shoulder injury, according to ESPN.

“I would like to start by saying how grateful I am to have been part of the Iowa women’s basketball program,” Jones said in a social media post.

“It is with great sadness to announce that I am medically retiring from college basketball. My coaches, doctors, teammates and trainers have been amazing since the accident. While I will no longer be a member of the women’s basketball program, I will still be on scholarship, receive a world-class education and forever be a Hawkeye.

“I’d like to thank my family for the never-ending support and I am excited for the next chapter of my life.”

Coach Jan Jensen said the program supports Jones’ decision.

“She worked tirelessly to get to this point, but she made the best decision for herself and her well-being,” Jensen said in a statement.