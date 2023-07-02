 Skip navigation
NCAA mulls proposal to shorten transfer portal window to 30 days

  
Published July 1, 2023 11:16 PM
INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Board will consider a proposal to shorten the transfer window from 60 days to 30 after data showed most transfers enter the portal in the first few days it is open.

The window was created this year in an attempt to limit the amount of time athletes can move from one school to another and be immediately eligible to compete.

Current rules give football players 45 days to enter the portal, starting the day after the CFP brackets are set. There is a second open period from April 15-30.

Athletes in winter sports have 60 days to enter the portal, while athletes in spring sports have a 45-day window. Both windows open when the NCAA Tournament selections are made.

The board also approved two scholarship rule modifications this week.

One allows transfers to keep their scholarships even if they decide not to compete following a coaching change. They won’t count against the team’s scholarship limit. The other exempts a school from being obligated to count the scholarship if the athlete does not officially enroll.

Another proposal was introduced that would mandate transfers who do not play because of non-sports reasons to remain on scholarship until they’re no longer enrolled at the school. If it is approved, the player would not count against the team’s scholarship limit.