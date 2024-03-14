 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

THE PLAYERS Championship - Round One
T. Kim withdraws after triple bogey on No. 17, citing illness
Devin Williams
Brewers open season without All-Star closer Devin Williams because of stress fractures in his back
Mike Boynton
Oklahoma State fires men’s basketball coach Mike Boynton after seven seasons

Top Clips

nbc_golf_xanderinterview_240314.jpg
Schauffele reflects on ‘good start’ at The Players
nbc_mcbb_travisford_240314.jpg
Saint Louis fires Ford after 8 seasons
nbc_ffhh_rbrankings_230413.jpg
Free agency’s impact on 2024 fantasy RB rankings

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

THE PLAYERS Championship - Round One
T. Kim withdraws after triple bogey on No. 17, citing illness
Devin Williams
Brewers open season without All-Star closer Devin Williams because of stress fractures in his back
Mike Boynton
Oklahoma State fires men’s basketball coach Mike Boynton after seven seasons

Top Clips

nbc_golf_xanderinterview_240314.jpg
Schauffele reflects on ‘good start’ at The Players
nbc_mcbb_travisford_240314.jpg
Saint Louis fires Ford after 8 seasons
nbc_ffhh_rbrankings_230413.jpg
Free agency’s impact on 2024 fantasy RB rankings

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: South Carolina men’s basketball coach Lamont Paris to get contract extension

  
Published March 14, 2024 01:41 PM
Lamont Paris

Mar 9, 2024; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Lamont Paris reacts during the first half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Petre Thomas/Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Southeastern Conference coach of the year Lamont Paris will receive a contract extension and raise at South Carolina, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement still must be approved by the school’s board of trustees. The trustees have set a meeting with the only item on the agenda, “Approval of Athletics Employment Contract.”

Paris’ new deal is expected to take him through the 2029-30 season and bring his salary to more than $4 million per season.

Paris has led the Gamecocks to a 25-6 mark this season after going 11-21 a year ago in his debut season. South Carolina, seeded fifth, returned to the national rankings this season for the first time since 2017. The 15th-ranked Gamecocks will start play in the SEC Tournament against Arkansas.

Paris’ name has come up for basketball openings at Ohio State and Louisville with his background as an assistant coach at Wisconsin from 2010-17.

He got his first head coaching job at Chattanooga in 2018 and led the Mocs to the NCAA Tournament two years ago.

Paris took over two seasons ago after South Carolina dismissed Frank Martin, who had just one NCAA appearance in 10 years on the job.

Paris’ team is poised for the program’s first NCAA bid since Martin’s group went to the Final Four in 2017.

This season, the Gamecocks defeated SEC powers Kentucky at home and Tennessee on the road on the way to 13 league wins, the second most in program history.