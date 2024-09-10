 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Solheim Cup - Preview Day One
Nine years after controversy and unease, Alison Lee returns to Solheim Cup, excited to be part of the team
NBA: San Antonio Spurs at Denver Nuggets
12-Team, 9-Cat Mock Draft Analysis
GXJTmmyWMAEPiQq.jpeg
Takeaways: Virginia tops loaded Inverness field, plus some early NCAA predictions

Top Clips

nbc_soccer_usagoal_240910.jpg
Pulisic’s accurate strike gives USMNT the lead
nbc_golf_gc_amypettersenchat_240910.jpg
Pettersen: Team Europe ‘having a ball’ at Solheim
nbc_golf_foldsofhonorwomenrd2_240910.jpg
HLs: Women’s Folds of Honor Collegiate, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Solheim Cup - Preview Day One
Nine years after controversy and unease, Alison Lee returns to Solheim Cup, excited to be part of the team
NBA: San Antonio Spurs at Denver Nuggets
12-Team, 9-Cat Mock Draft Analysis
GXJTmmyWMAEPiQq.jpeg
Takeaways: Virginia tops loaded Inverness field, plus some early NCAA predictions

Top Clips

nbc_soccer_usagoal_240910.jpg
Pulisic’s accurate strike gives USMNT the lead
nbc_golf_gc_amypettersenchat_240910.jpg
Pettersen: Team Europe ‘having a ball’ at Solheim
nbc_golf_foldsofhonorwomenrd2_240910.jpg
HLs: Women’s Folds of Honor Collegiate, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Report: St. John’s finalizing deal to make Fordham athletic director Ed Kull its next AD

  
Published September 10, 2024 04:38 PM
St. John's

NEW YORK — St. John’s is negotiating a deal to make Fordham athletic director Ed Kull its next AD, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because a deal was not yet complete.

St. John’s has been without an athletic director since Mike Cragg and the school mutually agreed to part ways after he spent six years at the Big East school in Queens.

Kull was identified as one of SJU’s top candidates to become basketball coach Rick Pitino’s next boss weeks ago, according to the person.

Kull has been at Fordham since February 2021 and worked at St. John’s from 2011-17, including a stint as vice president of athletics where he worked on revenue-generation projects for the university president.

The Queens native attended Stony Brook on Long Island.

Under Kull, Fordham’s longtime struggling Atlantic 10 conference basketball program found some succecss under the two coaches he hired, Kyle Neptune and Keith Urgo.

Neptune left after one season to return to Villanova and replace Jay Wright as head coach. Urgo led the Rams to their best season in three decades in 2022-23.

Fordham’s football team made the FCS playoffs in 2022 and its earned conference titles and NCAA berths in water polo, men’s soccer, softball and women’s tennis under Kull.