 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF: OCT 29 East Lake Cup
NCAA golf fall recap: Title favorites, surprises, disappointments
Jose Ramirez
2024 Cleveland Guardians recap: José Ramírez, elite bullpen push Guardians to ALCS
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
Zheng Qinwen
Zheng Qinwen routs Jasmine Paolini to advance to semifinals at WTA Finals

Top Clips

nbc_gt_lindbladintv_241106.jpg
Lindblad reflects on jump to professional golf
nbc_csu_dratkings_241106.jpg
Verse a deserved heavy favorite to win NFL DROY
nbc_gt_rorysegment_241106.jpg
McIlroy as forthcoming as ever with the media

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF: OCT 29 East Lake Cup
NCAA golf fall recap: Title favorites, surprises, disappointments
Jose Ramirez
2024 Cleveland Guardians recap: José Ramírez, elite bullpen push Guardians to ALCS
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
Zheng Qinwen
Zheng Qinwen routs Jasmine Paolini to advance to semifinals at WTA Finals

Top Clips

nbc_gt_lindbladintv_241106.jpg
Lindblad reflects on jump to professional golf
nbc_csu_dratkings_241106.jpg
Verse a deserved heavy favorite to win NFL DROY
nbc_gt_rorysegment_241106.jpg
McIlroy as forthcoming as ever with the media

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

South Carolina forward Ashlyn Watkins has charges against her dismissed

  
Published November 6, 2024 01:15 PM
Ashlyn Watkins

Mar 22, 2024; Columbia, SC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks forward Ashlyn Watkins (2) drives around Presbyterian Blue Hose center Bryanna Brady (34) in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Jeff Blake/Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Suspended South Carolina forward Ashlyn Watkins has had the charges against her dismissed, according to online judicial records.

Watkins was charged with assault and kidnapping on Aug. 31. She has been suspended from the women’s college basketball team ever since and did not accompany her teammates to the White House in September to be honored by President Biden for their national championship season.

Court records showed Watkins’ charges were dismissed Nov. 1. There was no immediate word on her suspension.

The top-ranked Gamecocks opened the season with a closer-than-expected 68-62 victory over Michigan in Las Vegas. They get a sterner test next time out when they face No. 9 N.C. State in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Watkins was a big factor in South Carolina’s 38-0 national title season. The 6-foot-3 forward led the Southeastern Conference with 91 blocks. She averaged 9.2 points and was second behind WNBA first-round pick Kamilla Cardoso on the team with 7.4 rebounds a game.

She dunked once in each of her freshman and sophomore seasons, the first two dunks in the South Carolina program.

Watkins is expected to play an even bigger role with the team when she returns to the basketball court.