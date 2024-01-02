South Carolina still No. 1 in AP women’s basketball poll, Syracuse enters Top 25

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics
Basketball Pickups: Is it ‘Goga Time’ in Orlando?
nbc_wcbb_michiowa_extendedhl_240102__981421.jpg
Caitlin Clark hits long 3-pointer at the buzzer, scores 40 as No. 4 Iowa beats Michigan State 76-73
nbc_cbb_purmaryland_extendedhl_240102.jpg
No. 1 Purdue handles Maryland 67-53 to snap Terrapins’ 19-game home winning streak

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_michiowa_clarkcomp_240102__862502.jpg
Every Clark highlight from thrilling win over MSU
nbc_wcbb_michiowa_extendedhl_240102__981421.jpg
WBB Highlights: Clark lifts Iowa over MSU
nbc_wcbb_michiowa_clarkintv_240201.jpg
Clark feeling ‘grateful’ after clutch game winner

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics
Basketball Pickups: Is it ‘Goga Time’ in Orlando?
nbc_wcbb_michiowa_extendedhl_240102__981421.jpg
Caitlin Clark hits long 3-pointer at the buzzer, scores 40 as No. 4 Iowa beats Michigan State 76-73
nbc_cbb_purmaryland_extendedhl_240102.jpg
No. 1 Purdue handles Maryland 67-53 to snap Terrapins’ 19-game home winning streak

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_michiowa_clarkcomp_240102__862502.jpg
Every Clark highlight from thrilling win over MSU
nbc_wcbb_michiowa_extendedhl_240102__981421.jpg
WBB Highlights: Clark lifts Iowa over MSU
nbc_wcbb_michiowa_clarkintv_240201.jpg
Clark feeling ‘grateful’ after clutch game winner

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

South Carolina still No. 1 in AP women’s basketball poll, Syracuse enters Top 25

  
Published January 1, 2024 09:52 PM
South Carolina v East Carolina

GREENVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 30: MiLaysia Fulwiley #12 of the South Carolina Gamecocks reacts with teammates following her basket during their game against the East Carolina Lady Pirates in Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum on December 30, 2023 in Greenville, North Carolina. SC won 73-36. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

Getty Images

South Carolina started the new year where it finished off 2023 — atop The Associated Press women’s basketball poll.

The Gamecocks received 34 of the 35 first-place votes from a national media panel Monday. They had been unanimous the previous six weeks.

UCLA got the other No. 1 vote after beating then-No. 6 USC in a Los Angeles showdown Saturday. The No. 2 Bruins have now defeated four top-25 teams this season, with two wins coming at neutral sites and one on the road.

Syracuse entered the poll at No. 25, marking its first appearance since Jan. 18, 2021. The Orange beat then-No. 13 Notre Dame on Sunday. The Irish fell to 16th. The Orange (11-1) have lost this season only to Maryland and will next play at North Carolina on Thursday. Syracuse is off to its best start since 2017-18 and the Orange hope to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2021.

The Tar Heels fell out of the Top 25, ending a 34-week streak in the poll. That was the seventh-longest active run.

No. 3 North Carolina State and Iowa followed UCLA. Colorado moved up three spots to No. 5 after a win over then-No. 12 Utah.

Baylor climbed in the rankings to No. 6, up four places after a win over then-No. 5 Texas. The Longhorns, who lost star Rori Harmon to an ACL injury last week, dropped to 10th.

No. 7 LSU, Stanford and USC followed the Bears.

CLIMBING THE RECORD BOOKS

Iowa star Caitlin Clark moved into fifth on the Division I all-time scoring list after a 35-point effort in a win over Minnesota. She has 3,149 points and trails Kelsey Plum (3,527), Kelsey Mitchell (3,402), Jackie Stiles (3,393) and Brittney Griner (3,283).

Clark also moved to No. 1 on the Big Ten all-time assists list with 904. She passed Samantha Prahalis’ 901 and has helped the Hawkeyes to a 10-game winning streak, their longest since 2004-05.

RISING HUSKIES

UConn moved up three spots to No. 12 after routing then-No. 18 Marquette on Sunday. The Huskies steadily have climbed in the poll after falling to a 30-year low of 17th in early December. Next up for Geno Auriemma’s team is a trip to Nebraska to face No. 21 Creighton on Wednesday.