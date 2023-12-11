‘Thankful’ Bronny James makes college debut in loss for USC nearly 5 months after cardiac arrest

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400
Zeigler Auto Group joining Carson Hocevar for 2024
Indiana Pacers v Milwaukee Bucks: Semifinals - 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament
NBA Best Bets, Dec. 11: Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Michigan State
Report: Minnesota defensive coordinator Joe Rossi departs for same job at Michigan State

Top Clips

nbc_pk_40for402011vick_231130.jpg
40-For-40: An introspective moment with Vick
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_231211.jpg
Berry eyeing Packers’ Wicks as best bet vs. Giants
nbc_pk_jakeintv_231211.jpg
Browning details his path to success with Bengals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400
Zeigler Auto Group joining Carson Hocevar for 2024
Indiana Pacers v Milwaukee Bucks: Semifinals - 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament
NBA Best Bets, Dec. 11: Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Michigan State
Report: Minnesota defensive coordinator Joe Rossi departs for same job at Michigan State

Top Clips

nbc_pk_40for402011vick_231130.jpg
40-For-40: An introspective moment with Vick
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_231211.jpg
Berry eyeing Packers’ Wicks as best bet vs. Giants
nbc_pk_jakeintv_231211.jpg
Browning details his path to success with Bengals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

‘Thankful’ Bronny James makes college debut in loss for USC nearly 5 months after cardiac arrest

  
Published December 10, 2023 09:17 PM
Bronny James, USC Trojans

Dec 10, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard Bronny James (6) waits to shoot a free-throw during the second half against the Long Beach State 49ers at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

© Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

LOS ANGELES — Bronny James showed off his defensive skills in his college debut for Southern California nearly five months after he suffered cardiac arrest and expressed gratitude for the doctors and family who supported him.

He had four points, three rebounds and two assists on Sunday, coming off the bench play in front of his superstar father LeBron James.

“I just want to say I’m thankful for everything,” Bronny James said afterward in brief comments to a horde of media. He thanked the Mayo Clinic, where he received treatment, as well as his parents, siblings, coach Andy Enfield and his teammates “during this hard time in my life.”

The Trojans lost in overtime to Long Beach State, 84-79. James logged 16 minutes, including starting the five-minute extra session, but he wasn’t a factor then before coming out for the last time. He was 1 of 3 shooting, hitting a 3-pointer in the second half.

His biggest impression came on defense. All of James’ rebounds were on the defensive glass and he had two steals.

“I thought Bronny played well,” Enfield said. “He defended at a high level. He guarded the quick ballhandlers on the other team pretty well.”

James was quick to pass to his teammates, even when it appeared he could have taken a shot.

Enfield said James’ minutes would continue to be monitored by USC’s medical staff.

He played six minutes in the first half, when the Trojans led 45-30 at the break. In his second three-minute stint, James made a huge block on Jadon Jones, who was streaking to the basket on a fastbreak, riling up the fans.

James assisted on a dunk by Vincent Iwuchukwu, who also suffered cardiac arrest as a freshman. He returned to play 14 games last season.

“It’s great to see Bronny out there. He’s put a lot of work in the gym,” Iwuchukwu said. “We talked before the game and I told him to go out there and have fun.”

James entered the game for the first time about seven minutes in, with some in the crowd standing and cheering. He missed his first shot, a 3-point attempt. Moments before, he tipped the ball away from a Long Beach State player, but the visitors got it back. The possession ended in a shot-clock violation for the Beach. James also snagged a rebound.

“He makes the right play all the time,” said Boogie Ellis, USC’s top guard. “Everybody wants a guy like that on their team. He defends well at a high level.”

LeBron James arrived seconds before the national anthem, holding hands with 9-year-old daughter, Zhuri, and tapped his son’s rear as he passed the Trojans who were lined up across the court for the anthem.

“It was exciting for everybody to see him out there,” Enfield said, “and I’m sure his family was the most excited.”

The NBA was well-represented in the game. One of James’ teammates is DJ Rodman, the son of Dennis Rodman, who fouled out. The Beach’s roster includes Chayce Polynice, the son of 15-year NBA veteran Olden Polynice.

James joined his teammates for on-court warmups 90 minutes before tipoff. Wearing a white USC shirt and red sweatpants, he took a variety of jumpers under the watchful lenses of a baseline full of photographers.

Students lined up around one side of Galen Center and down an adjacent street waiting to get inside. Although there were pockets of empty seats in the 10,258-seat arena, James’ debut helped the Trojans draw their largest crowd of 9,806 this season.

James suffered cardiac arrest on July 20 during a workout at Galen Center. He was found to have a congenital heart defect that was treatable.

James was recently cleared by his doctors and USC’s medical staff to participate in full-contact practice. Previously, he had been limited to working out on his own doing weights, cardio and shooting.