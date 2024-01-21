Trio helps No. 16 Indiana women turn back Purdue 74-68

Chloe Moore-McNeil and Sara Scalia both had 20 points and Makenzie Holmes scored seven of her 15 in the fourth quarter to help No. 16 Indiana fend off Purdue 74-68 on Sunday.

Scalia made 7 of 15 shots, including 6 of 9 from 3-point range for the Hoosiers (16-2, 7-1 Big Ten Conference), adding four rebounds and three assists. Moore-McNeil shot 7 for 14 with three 3-pointers, adding four assists and three boards. Holmes took just seven shots, making six with six rebounds. Yarden Garzon sank 5 of 8 from beyond the arc, scoring 17.

Caitlyn Harper had 18 points to top the Boilermakers (9-9, 2-5), who have lost four in a row. Mary Ashley Stevenson and Roshunda Jones both scored 13, while Abbey Ellis and Madison Layden added 10 points apiece. Jeanae Terry had team highs of eight rebounds and six assists to go with four points.

Scalia had 12 points on 4-for-6 shooting from 3-point range, Garzon scored 11 and Indiana battled from behind to grab a 39-37 lead at halftime. Harper had nine first-half points for Purdue and Layden scored eight. The Boilermakers led 29-22 after the first quarter and were in front for 13:10 of the half.

Moore-McNeil had the first basket of the third quarter, but Ellis hit a 3-pointer to cap a 7-0 spurt and Purdue took a 44-41 lead. Moore-McNeil had a basket and a three-point play, Garzon connected from beyond the arc and Indiana jumped back in front 49-44 at the 5:39 mark. Jones buried a 3-pointer at the buzzer to finish off a 10-0 run and the Boilermakers took a 54-51 lead into the final quarter.

Scalia nailed a 3-pointer to pull the Hoosiers even 41 seconds in. Holmes, who had scored just eight to that point, had a layup and followed a bucket by Ellis with a 3-pointer to give Indiana a 59-56 lead with 7:38 left to play and the Hoosiers stayed in front from there.

Indiana came in shooting 51% from the floor — third best in the country — and made 26 of 49 (53.1%) against Purdue. The Hoosiers shot a blistering 65.2% from 3-point range, sinking 15 of 23.

Holmes needs 111 points to catch Tyra Buss for first place on Indiana’s scoring list. Buss, who played from 2014-18, set the standard with 2,364 points. Holmes and Buss are the only Hoosiers to reach the 2,000-point plateau.

Purdue leads the all-time series 55-42, but Indiana has won the last 10 matchups and 13 of 14.

Purdue travels to play Michigan State on Wednesday. Indiana is off until Jan. 28 when it hosts Northwestern.