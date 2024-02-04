 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals
Chicago White Sox trade reliever Gregory Santos to the Seattle Mariners
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Round Three
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Final-round tee times, pairings
Joel Embiid Red Jersey.jpg
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 Schedule Breakdown

Top Clips

nbc_horse_bullstakes_240203.jpg
Hades upsets Fierceness to win Holy Bull
nbc_smx_lawrencewinningintv_240203.jpg
Jett discusses how he ‘showed up’ during 450 win
nbc_horse_lewisstakes_240203.jpg
Nysos obliterates the Robert B. Lewis Stakes

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals
Chicago White Sox trade reliever Gregory Santos to the Seattle Mariners
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Round Three
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Final-round tee times, pairings
Joel Embiid Red Jersey.jpg
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 Schedule Breakdown

Top Clips

nbc_horse_bullstakes_240203.jpg
Hades upsets Fierceness to win Holy Bull
nbc_smx_lawrencewinningintv_240203.jpg
Jett discusses how he ‘showed up’ during 450 win
nbc_horse_lewisstakes_240203.jpg
Nysos obliterates the Robert B. Lewis Stakes

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Walker, Hall help Michigan State fend off Maryland 63-54

  
Published February 3, 2024 09:14 PM

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Tyson Walker and Malik Hall scored 19 points apiece and Michigan State pulled away late to beat Maryland 63-54 on Saturday night.

Walker made 8 of 16 shots with two 3-pointers for the Spartans (14-8, 6-5 Big Ten Conference). Hall made 5 of 9 attempts with a 3-pointer and 8 of 11 free throws, adding seven rebounds.

Jahmir Young had 31 points on 9-for-22 shooting to lead the Terrapins (13-9, 5-6). He was 4 of 12 from distance and 9 for 9 at the foul line. Donta Scott scored 11 of his 13 points in the first half.

Walker hit both of his 3-point attempts and scored 12 to lead Michigan State to a 31-27 advantage at halftime. Young had 12 points as just three players scored in the first half for Maryland.

Michigan State maintained its lead until Young hit a 3-pointer and scored five in a 7-0 run, putting the Terrapins on top 42-41 with 7:15 left to play. Hall followed with two free throws and a 3-pointer in a 7-2 spurt and the Spartans regained the lead and stayed in front.

Michigan State has won six in a row against Maryland. The Spartans have a 6-2 record at home in a series they lead 16-8.

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo notched the 700th victory of his career — all with the Spartans — last time out after an 81-62 romp over Michigan.

Michigan State travels to play Minnesota on Tuesday. Maryland returns home to play Rutgers on Tuesday.