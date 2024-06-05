 Skip navigation
West Virginia adds Detroit Mercy guard Jayden Stone to its men’s basketball roster

  
Published June 5, 2024 02:42 PM
Jayden Stone

Nov 10, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Detroit Mercy Titans guard Jayden Stone (14) battles for a rebound against Cincinnati Bearcats guard Dan Skillings Jr. (0) in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Doster/Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

West Virginia has signed Detroit Mercy guard Jayden Stone to its men’s basketball roster for next season.

Coach Darian Devries announced Stone’s signing. The 6-foot-4 Stone averaged nearly 21 points, six rebounds and three assists last season. The Australian played two seasons at Detroit Mercy after spending the previous two at Grand Canyon. He has one year of eligibility left.

“Jayden brings us great versatility and can play a variety of positions,” DeVries said. “We love the way he can shoot the ball along with his ability to handle and facilitate.”

Stone’s signing was announced a day after the Mountaineers added guard Joseph Yesufu, who previously played at Washington State, Kansas and Drake.

West Virginia is undergoing a roster makeover under DeVries after losing a school-record 23 games this past season under interim coach Josh Eilert.