AAB

History

NFL Draft Picks - 562 | 129 first round
2020_aab_website_graphics_history_featured_image_b.jpg

Terrell Pryor accepts the 2008 All-American Bowl Player of the Year Award from legendary high school football coaches Bill Yoast and Herman Boone.

The All-American Bowl is a year-round celebration of high school excellence both on and off the field. As the nation’s premier high school sporting event for 20 years, it features the top 100 senior football players from across the country and is played inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. Broadcast annually on NBC, the All-American Bowl is the most-watched and highest-attended high school sporting event.

The All-American Bowl was originally created and owned by All American Games, led by Douglas Berman, and was the first national high school football all-star game to ever be played when it kicked off at Highlander Stadium in Dallas, TX on December 30, 2000. The event relocated to San Antonio the following year, and has been played inside the Alamodome since 2003. In 2019, NBC Sports acquired the event from All American Games and now fully owns and operates the All-American Bowl.

NOTABLE ALUMNI

  • Odell Beckham Jr. (2011)
  • Ezekiel Elliott (2013)
  • Trevor Lawrence (2018)
  • Tim Tebow (2006)
  • Joe Thomas (2003)

NFL Draft Picks - 562 | 129 First Round

  • 2023: 29 selected (11 first round; No.1 overall pick Bryce Young)
  • 2022: 37 selected (10 first round; No.1 overall pick Travon Walker)
  • 2021: 46 selected (8 first round; No.1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence)
  • 2020: 40 selected (9 first round)
  • 2019: 30 selected (5 first round)
  • 2018: 29 selected (4 first round)
  • 2017: 21 selected (5 first round
  • 2016: 31 selected (4 first round)
  • 2015: 25 selected (5 first round)
  • 2014: 36 selected (7 first round)
  • 2013: 29 selected (8 first round)
  • 2012: 22 selected (6 first round)
  • 2011: 29 selected (5 first round)
  • 2010: 38 selected (8 first round)
  • 2009: 21 selected (8 first round)
  • 2008: 32 selected (6 first round)
  • 2007: 25 selected (9 first round)
  • 2006: 24 selected (6 first round)
  • 2005: 14 selected (3 first round)
  • 2004: 4 selected (3 first round)

Pro Bowl Selections - 217

Lorenzo Alexander, 2017 | Jonathan Allen, 2022-2023 | Keenan Allen, 2018-2022 | Derek Anderson, 2018 | Mark Andrews, 2020, 2022-2023 | Budda Baker, 2020-2023 | Anthony Barr, 2015-2018 | Odell Beckham Jr., 2015-2017 | Martellus Bennett, 2015 | Eric Berry, 2011, 2013-2014, 2016-2017 | Chris Boswell, 2018 | Ahmad Brooks, 2014 | Brian Burns, 2022-2023 | Jamaal Charles, 2011, 2013-2015 | Nick Chubb, 2020-2023 | Antonio Cromartie, 2008, 2013-2015 | Brian Cushing, 2010 | Vernon Davis, 2010, 2014 | Stefon Diggs, 2021-2023 | Ezekiel Elliott, 2017, 2019-2020 | Brandon Graham, 2021 | Everson Griffen, 2017-2018 | Tommie Harris, 2006-2008 | Derrick Henry, 2020-2021, 2023 | Mecole Hardman, 2020 | Najee Harris, 2022 | Percy Harvin, 2010 | Talanoa Hufanga, 2023 | Creed Humphrey, 2023 | D.J. Humphries, 2022 | DeSean Jackson, 2010-2011, 2014 | Derrick Johnson, 2012-2014 | Matt Kalil, 2013 | Marshon Lattimore, 2018, 2020-2022 | Dexter Lawrence, 2023 | Trevor Lawrence, 2023 | Kyle Long, 2013-2015 | Andrew Luck, 2013-2015, 2019 | Nick Mangold, 2009-2012, 2014-2015 | Christian McCaffrey, 2020, 2023 | Gerald McCoy, 2013-2018 | LeSean McCoy, 2012, 2014-2018 | DK Metcalf, 2021 | Zach Miller, 2011 | Joe Mixon, 2022 | C.J. Mosley, 2015, 2017-2019, 2023 | DeMarco Murray, 2014-2015, 2017 | Quenton Nelson, 2019-2023 | Haloti Ngata, 2010-14 | Greg Olsen, 2015-17 | Micah Parsons, 2022-2023 | Adrian Peterson, 2007-2010, 2012-2013, 2016 | Patrick Peterson, 2012-2019 | Robert Quinn, 2014-2015 | Jalen Ramsey, 2018-2023 | Eric Reid, 2014 | Sheldon Richardson, 2015 | Kyle Rudolph, 2013, 2018 | Penei Sewell, 2023 | Jeffery Simmons, 2022-2023 | Jaylon Smith, 2020 | Steve Smith, 2010 | Tyron Smith, 2014-2020, 2022 | C.J. Spiller, 2013 | Amon-Ra St. Brown, 2023 | Jonathan Stewart, 2016 | Ndamukong Suh, 2011, 2013-2015, 2017 | Patrick Surtain II, 2023 | Wyatt Teller, 2022-2023 | Tommy Townsend, 2023 | Joe Thomas, 2008-2017 | Justin Tucker, 2014, 2017, 2020-2022 | Laremy Tunsil, 2020-2021, 2023 | Blair Walsh, 2013 | Tre’Davious White, 2020-2021 | Tristan Wirfs, 2022-2023 | Donte Whitner, 2013, 2015 | Andrew Whitworth, 2013, 2016, 2018 | Chase Young, 2021 | Vince Young, 2007, 2010

Super Bowl Champions - 97

  • 2023 Chiefs: Nick Allegretti | Deon Bush | Willie Gay Jr. | Mecole Hardman | Chad Henne | Creed Humphrey | George Karlaftis | Darian Kinnard | Trent McDuffie | Derrick Nnadi | Tommy Townsend
  • 2022 Rams: Cam Akers | Brian Allen | Odell Beckham Jr. | Earnest Brown IV | Blake Countess | Jordan Fuller | Van Jefferson | David Long | Sony Michel | Jalen Ramsey | A’Shawn Robinson | Andrew Whitworth | Robert Woods
  • 2021 Buccaneers: Blaine Gabbert | Travis Jonsen | LeSean McCoy | Bradley Pinion | Donovan Smith | Ndamukong Suh | Matt Wile | Tristan Wirfs
  • 2020 Chiefs: Nick Allegretti | Kendall Fuller | Mecole Hardman | Chad Henne | Chris Lammons | Alize Mack | LeSean McCoy | Derrick Nnadi | Dorian O’Daniel | Alex Okafor | Demarcus Robinson | Sammy Watkins
  • 2019 Patriots: Lawrence Guy | Frank Herron | Sony Michel | John Simon | Isaiah Wynn
  • 2018 Eagles: Nigel Bradham | Shelton Gibson | Brandon Graham | Tim Jernigan | Chris Long | Aziz Shittu | Jaylen Watkins | Stefen Wisniewski
  • 2017 Patriots: Martellus Bennett | Alan Branch | Jacoby Brissett | Michael Floyd | Chris Long | Barkevious Mingo | DeAndrew White
  • 2016 Broncos: Andre Caldwell | Vernon Davis | Ryan Harris | Lerentee McCray | Nick Kasa | DeVier Posey
  • 2015 Patriots: Alan Branch | Darius Fleming | Jonas Gray
  • 2014 Seahawks: Percy Harvin | Jermaine Kearse | Christine Michael | Zach Miller | Spencer Ware
  • 2013 Ravens: Haloti Ngata | Michael Oher | Tyrod Taylor | Deonte Thompson | Justin Tucker | DeAngelo Tyson
  • 2012 Giants: Marvin Austin | Will Blackmon | Travis Beckum | Michael Clayton | Dwayne Hendricks | Ryan Perriloux | Kenny Phillips | Justin Trattou
  • 2010 Saints: Adrian Arrington | Reggie Bush | Marlon Favorite | Earl Heyman | DeMario Pressley
  • 2009 Steelers: Trai Essex | Limas Sweed
  • 2008 Giants: Steve Smith
  • 2007 Colts: Marlin Jackson
  • 2006 Steelers: Trai Essex

Rookies of the Year - 14

  • Garrett Wilson, New York Jets 2022
  • Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys, 2021
  • Chase Young, Washington, 2020
  • Marson Lattimore, New Orleans, 2017
  • Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas, 2016
  • Teddy Bridgewater, Minnesota, 2014
  • Odell Beckham Jr., NY Giants, 2014
  • Sheldon Richardson, NY Jets, 2013
  • Keenan Allen, San Diego, 2013
  • Ndamukong Suh, Detroit, 2010
  • Brian Cushing, Houston, 2009
  • Percy Harvin, Minnesota, 2009
  • Adrian Peterson, Minnesota, 2007
  • Vince Young, Tennessee, 2006