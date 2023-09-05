 Skip navigation
2024 All-American DeAndre Carter Commits to Auburn

  
Published September 5, 2023
DeAndre Carter.jpg

2024 All-American DeAndre Carter from Mater Dei High School in California has selected Auburn.

247Sports

The Auburn Tigers have successfully landed one of the top offensive linemen in the country. 2024 All-American DeAndre Carter from Mater Dei High School in California has committed to the Tigers. According to 247Sports, Carter is a four-star prospect and the No. 55 overall prospect in the nation.

Past Tigers selected to play in the All-American Bowl includes the likes of Derric Brown, Keldric Faulk, and Kayin Lee.

Carter will play in the annual East vs. West matchup inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The Bowl will be nationally televised, live on NBC and Peacock, and will feature the nation’s top 100 high school football players.

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics, the Premier League, and the number one primetime show since 2011: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than 4,100,000 unique television viewers and over 20,000 in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled: 562 draft picks; 97 Super Bowl champions; 217 Pro Bowl selections; 17 Heisman finalists including, but not limited to: Bryce Young, Christian McCaffrey, Tim Tebow, Derrick Henry, DeVonta Smith, and Trevor Lawrence. For more information, visit NBCSports.com/AllAmericanBowl, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).