2024 All-American LJ McCray Commits to Florida

  
Published October 23, 2023 04:05 PM
LJ McCray.jpg

2024 All-American LJ McCray has to the University of Florida.

247Sports

Billy Napier and the Florida Gators have landed a commitment from one of the top players in the country. 2024 All-American LJ McCray from Mainland High School in Florida has committed to the Gators. According to 247Sports, McCray is a five-star prospect and the No. 2 defensive lineman in the country.

Past Hurricanes players selected to play in the All-American Bowl includes the likes of Graham Mertz, Percy Harvin, and Tim Tebow.

McCray will play in the annual East vs. West matchup inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The Bowl will be nationally televised, live on NBC and Peacock, and will feature the nation’s top 100 high school football players.

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics, the Premier League, and the number one primetime show since 2011: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than 4,100,000 unique television viewers and over 20,000 in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled: 562 draft picks; 97 Super Bowl champions; 217 Pro Bowl selections; 17 Heisman finalists including, but not limited to: Bryce Young, Christian McCaffrey, Tim Tebow, Derrick Henry, DeVonta Smith, and Trevor Lawrence. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/all-american-bowl, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).