2024 All-American Zion Ragins Commits to Oklahoma

  
Published July 20, 2023 12:34 PM
Zion Ragins.jpeg

2024 All-American Zion Ragins from Jones County High School in Georgia has committed to the Sooners

247Sports

Coach Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooner have successfully landed one of the fastest players in the nation. 2024 All-American Zion Ragins from Jones County High School in Georgia has committed to the Sooners. According to 247Sports, Ragins is a four-star prospect.

Past Sooners selected to play in the All-American Bowl includes the likes of Adrian Peterson, Creed Humphrey, and Tommie Harris.

Ragins will play in the annual East vs. West matchup inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The Bowl will be nationally televised, live on NBC and Peacock, and will feature the nation’s top 100 high school football players.

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics, the Premier League, and the number one primetime show since 2011: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than 4,100,000 unique television viewers and over 20,000 in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled: 562 draft picks; 97 Super Bowl champions; 217 Pro Bowl selections; 17 Heisman finalists including, but not limited to: Bryce Young, Christian McCaffrey, Tim Tebow, Derrick Henry, DeVonta Smith, and Trevor Lawrence. For more information, visit NBCSports.com/AllAmericanBowl, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).

Gus Ramos