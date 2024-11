Defensive Lineman Chris Burgess Jr. Will be Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American

Defensive lineman Chris Burgess Jr. (Chicago, Illinois/ Simeon Career Academy), the Notre Dame commit, will be officially honored Wednesday as a 2025 Navy All-American during a virtual jersey presentation as part of the Navy All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome digital series.

Notre Dame commit Chris Burgess Jr. (@ChrisBurgessJr) will be virtually presented his Navy All-American Bowl jersey Wednesday at 8 pm ET.#GoIrish ☘️ #NavyAAB 🇺🇸 @AmericasNavy pic.twitter.com/7k8FgqtgP9 — Navy All-American Bowl (@AABonNBC) November 12, 2024

The episode will be released Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on the Navy All-American Bowl’s social platforms.

Burgess will play in the annual East vs. West matchup inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 11, 2025, live on NBC and Peacock, which marks the twenty-fifth anniversary of the event.

The nationwide Road to the Dome tour, will honor 100 All-Americans with live and virtual jersey presentations. The series will be released weekly through social platforms across NBC Sports.

Burgess was selected by the All-American Bowl Selection Committee, comprised of the All-American Bowl, 247Sports, and NXGN. All-Americans are eligible for the All-American Bowl Player of the Year Award, Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year Award, Defensive Player of the Year Award, All-American Bowl Man of the Year, and All-American Bowl Game MVP Award.

About the All-American Bowl

