Kyle Larson crashes twice, fails to lock into Chili Bowl’s Saturday main
NFL Playoff Power Rankings
Jeremiah Smith Named 2024 All-American Bowl’s Player of the Year

15 rookies seeking opportunity at Sony Open
Highlights: The Sony Open in Hawaii, Round 1
Stevens goes pitch perfect at the Sony Open 9th

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Kyle Larson crashes twice, fails to lock into Chili Bowl’s Saturday main
NFL Playoff Power Rankings
Jeremiah Smith Named 2024 All-American Bowl’s Player of the Year

15 rookies seeking opportunity at Sony Open
Highlights: The Sony Open in Hawaii, Round 1
Stevens goes pitch perfect at the Sony Open 9th

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Five-Star LJ McCray Named Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year Award Winner

Published January 11, 2024 10:52 PM
LJ McCray.jpg

Defensive Lineman LJ McCray Honored as a 2024 All-American as Part of All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Tour

All-American Bowl

The All-American Bowl Selection Committee announced the winner for the Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year, presented to the top high school lineman in the class of 2024. Defensive Lineman LJ McCray (Daytona Beach, FL/ Mainland H.S.) has been named the recipient of the Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year award.

https://x.com/AABonNBC/status/1743437296664453152?s=20

According to 247Sports McCray is the No. 6 overall prospect in the nation and the No. 2 defensive lineman in the nation, He will be playing college football at the University of Florida.

Past winners of the award include Solomon Thomas, Derrick Brown, and Paris Johnson Jr.

Muñoz is regarded by many as the top offensive lineman in professional football history and is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame after playing 13 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. He was named to the National Football League’s 75th Anniversary Team and to the NFL’s 1980’s All-Decade Team.

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics, the Premier League, and the number one primetime show since 2011: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than 4,100,000 unique television viewers and over 20,000 in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled: 562 draft picks; 97 Super Bowl champions; 237 Pro Bowl selections; 18 Heisman finalists including, but not limited to: Bryce Young, Christian McCaffrey, Tim Tebow, Derrick Henry, DeVonta Smith, and Trevor Lawrence. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).