Five-Star LJ McCray Named Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year Award Winner

The All-American Bowl Selection Committee announced the winner for the Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year, presented to the top high school lineman in the class of 2024. Defensive Lineman LJ McCray (Daytona Beach, FL/ Mainland H.S.) has been named the recipient of the Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year award.

According to 247Sports McCray is the No. 6 overall prospect in the nation and the No. 2 defensive lineman in the nation, He will be playing college football at the University of Florida.

Past winners of the award include Solomon Thomas, Derrick Brown, and Paris Johnson Jr.

Muñoz is regarded by many as the top offensive lineman in professional football history and is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame after playing 13 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. He was named to the National Football League’s 75th Anniversary Team and to the NFL’s 1980’s All-Decade Team.

