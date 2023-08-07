 Skip navigation
Top News

Derek Wingo
Eight All-Americans Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
IMSA Road America results: No. 7 Porsche captures first win of season
MotoGP of Great Britain - Race
Aleix Espargaro scores first 2023 MotoGP win in the British Grand Prix
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_gloverhighlights_230806.jpg
HLs: Glover’s best shots at Wyndham Championship
nbc_golf_pga_wyndhamfinalrdhl_230806.jpg
Highlights: Wyndham Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_pga_gloverwinningshots_230806.jpg
Glover’s winning shots at the Wyndham Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Four All-Americans Named to John Mackey Award Watch List

  
Published August 7, 2023 01:38 AM
Tight End Brock Bowers (Napa, California/ Napa H.S.), the University of Georgia commit, was officially honored today as a 2021 All-American.

Tight End Brock Bowers (Napa, California/ Napa H.S.), the University of Georgia commit, was officially honored today as a 2021 All-American.

Friday afternoon the 2023 John Mackey Award watch list was released. The award is presented annually to the most outstanding collegiate tight end.

Four former All-American Bowl athletes were named to the watch list.

  • Brock Bowers (Georgia)
  • Jalin Conyers (Arizona State)
  • Oscar Delp (Georgia)
  • Austin Stogner (Oklahoma)

Watch the annual East vs. West matchup on Saturday, January 6, 20234, in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The All-American Bowl will be nationally televised, live on NBC and Peacock at 1:00 PM ET, and will feature the nation’s top 100 high school football players.

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics, the Premier League, and the number one primetime show since 2011: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than 4,100,000 unique television viewers and over 20,000 in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled: 562 draft picks; 97 Super Bowl champions; 217 Pro Bowl selections; 17 Heisman finalists including, but not limited to: Bryce Young, Christian McCaffrey, Tim Tebow, Derrick Henry, DeVonta Smith, and Trevor Lawrence. For more information, visit NBCSports.com/AllAmericanBowl, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).