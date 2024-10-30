 Skip navigation
Navy All-American Bowl to Honor Lamar High School Offensive Lineman Dramodd Odoms

Published October 30, 2024 12:06 PM
Dramodd Odoms.png

The Navy All-American Bowl Road to the Dome tour will visit Lamar High School in Houston, Texas, on November 1st to recognize Dramodd Odoms as a 2025 Navy All-American.

Navy All-American Bowl

The Navy All-American Bowl Road to the Dome tour will visit Lamar High School in Houston, Texas, on November 1st to recognize Dramodd Odoms as a 2025 Navy All-American. Lamar High School will honor Odoms before classmates, teammates, family, and friends inside the high school’s gymnasium during a school-wide pep rally.

Odoms is verbally committed to SMU. According to 247Sports, he is a four-star prospect and the No. 83 overall player in the country.

Odoms will play in the annual East vs. West matchup inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 11, 2025, live on NBC and Peacock, which marks the twenty-fifth anniversary of the event.

The nationwide Road to the Dome tour, will honor 100 All-Americans with live and virtual jersey presentations. The series will be released weekly through social platforms across NBC Sports.

Road to the Dome Event Details:

What:

Dramodd Odoms to be officially honored as a 2025 Navy All-American and presented with his honorary Navy All-American jersey.

Where:

Lamar High School

3325 Westheimer Rd

Houston, TX 77098

When:

November 1, 2024

Event Start Time:

7:45 AM


About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics and Paralympics, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 13 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 25,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 594 draft picks; 93 Super Bowl champions; 247 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).