Navy All-American Bowl to Honor Mater Dei High School Defensive Back Chuck McDonald III

The Navy All-American Bowl Road to the Dome tour will visit Santa Ana Stadium in Santa Ana, California, on November 1st to recognize Chuck McDonald III as a 2025 Navy All-American. Mater Dei High School will honor McDonald before classmates, teammates, family, and friends at the high school’s football game prior to kickoff.

McDonald is verbally committed to the University of Alabama. According to 247Sports, he is a four-star prospect and the No. 97 overall player in the country.

McDonald will play in the annual East vs. West matchup inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 11, 2025, live on NBC and Peacock, which marks the twenty-fifth anniversary of the event.

The nationwide Road to the Dome tour, will honor 100 All-Americans with live and virtual jersey presentations. The series will be released weekly through social platforms across NBC Sports.

Road to the Dome Event Details:

What:

Chuck McDonald III to be officially honored as a 2025 Navy All-American and presented with his honorary Navy All-American jersey.

Where:

Santa Ana Stadium

602 North Flower St

Santa Ana, CA 92703



When:

November 1, 2024

Event Start Time:

6:55 PM

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics and Paralympics, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 13 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 20,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 594 draft picks; 93 Super Bowl champions; 247 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).