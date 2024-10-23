Navy All-American Bowl to Honor Toms River North High School Offensive Lineman Jaelyne Matthews

The Navy All-American Bowl Road to the Dome tour will visit Toms River North High School in Toms River, New Jersey, on October 25th to recognize Jaelyne Matthews as a 2025 Navy All-American. Toms River North High School will honor Matthews before classmates, teammates, family, and friends at the high school’s football game prior to kickoff.

Be on the Lookout for us in New Jersey 🚎



Rutgers commit Jaelyne Matthews (@JaelyneMatthew3) be honored as a 2025 Navy All-American Friday on the football field at 5:30 pm ET.#Chop 🪓 #NavyAAB 🇺🇸 @AmericasNavy pic.twitter.com/L1UrKl0PkK — Navy All-American Bowl (@AABonNBC) October 23, 2024

Matthews will play in the annual East vs. West matchup inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 11, 2025, live on NBC and Peacock, which marks the twenty-fifth anniversary of the event.

The nationwide Road to the Dome tour, will honor 100 All-Americans with live and virtual jersey presentations. The series will be released weekly through social platforms across NBC Sports.

Road to the Dome Event Details:

What:

Jaelyne Matthews to be officially honored as a 2025 Navy All-American and presented with his honorary Navy All-American jersey.

Where: Toms River North High School

1245 Old Freehold Rd

Toms River, NJ 08753

When: October 25, 2024

Event Start Time: 5:30 PM

Media Set-Up Time: 5:10 PM

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics and Paralympics, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 13 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 20,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 594 draft picks; 93 Super Bowl champions; 247 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).