Navy All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Digital Series to be Released November 20

The 2025 Navy All-American Bowl will continue the Road to the Dome tour on Wednesday, November 20 at 8 p.m. ET on various social platforms across NBC Sports, honoring eleven Navy All-Americans.

Navy All-Americans will be virtually presented with their exclusive Navy All-American jerseys provided by adidas.

The nationwide Road to the Dome tour, will honor 100 All-Americans with live and virtual jersey presentations. The series will be released weekly through social platforms across NBC Sports.

The 25th edition of the annual East vs. West matchup will take place on January 11, 2025, from inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, and will be presented live on NBC and Peacock.

The Navy All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome, airing on November 20 will honor the following players:

Four-star defensive lineman, James Carrington from Bishop Gorman H.S. (NV)

from Bishop Gorman H.S. (NV) Three-star offensive lineman, Arkansas commit, Kash Courtney from Carthage H.S (TX)

from Carthage H.S (TX) Four-star running back, Auburn commit, Alvin Henderson from Elba H.S. (AL)

from Elba H.S. (AL) Four-star linebacker, Nebraska commit, Christian Jones from Westside H.S. (NE)

from Westside H.S. (NE) Four-star offensive lineman, Missouri commit, Jack Lange from Eureka H.S. (MO)

from Eureka H.S. (MO) Four-star defensive lineman, Auburn commit, Nate Marshall from Fenwick H.S. (IL)

from Fenwick H.S. (IL) Four-star wide receiver, Oklahoma commit, Cortez Mills Jr. from Homestead Senior H.S. (FL)

from Homestead Senior H.S. (FL) Four-star wide receiver, Oregon commit, Cooper Perry from Notre Dame Preparatory H.S. (AZ)

from Notre Dame Preparatory H.S. (AZ) Four-star offensive lineman, Missouri commit, Lamont Rogers from John Horn H.S. (TX)

from John Horn H.S. (TX) Five-star defensive back, Bralan Womack from Hartfield Academy (MS)

from Hartfield Academy (MS) Four-star defensive back, Clemson commit, Jordan Young from Monroe H.S. (NC)

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics and Paralympics, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 13 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 25,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 594 draft picks; 93 Super Bowl champions; 247 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).