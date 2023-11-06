Road to the Dome Digital Series to be Released November 8

The 2024 All-American Bowl will continue the Road to the Dome tour on Wednesday, November 8 at 8 p.m. ET on various social platforms across NBC Sports, honoring twelve All-Americans in the second installment of an 8-week digital series.

In this week’s episode, presented by Gatorade, the All-Americans will be virtually presented with their exclusive All-American jerseys provided by adidas.

Only 100 football players receive the honor of wearing the All-American Bowl jersey each year. Each player selected to participate will culminate their high school careers during the 24th edition of the annual East vs. West matchup. The 2024 All-American Bowl on January 6, 2024, from inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, will be presented live on NBC and Peacock.

The Road to the Dome, airing on November 8, will honor the following players:



Four-star offensive lineman, University of Georgia commit, Nyier Daniels from Bergen Catholic H.S. (NJ)

from Bergen Catholic H.S. (NJ) Elite punter, Samuel Dubwig from Cabot H.S. (AR)

from Cabot H.S. (AR) Four-star offensive lineman, Florida State University commit, Manasse Itete from Central Catholic H.S. (CA)

from Central Catholic H.S. (CA) Four-star linebacker, University of South Carolina commit, Fred Johnson Jr. from Maury H.S. (VA)

from Maury H.S. (VA) Elite punter, University of Texas commit, Michael Kern from St. Thomas Aquinas H.S. (FL)

from St. Thomas Aquinas H.S. (FL) Four-star offensive lineman, Ohio State University commit, Ian Moore from New Palestine H.S. (IN)

from New Palestine H.S. (IN) Four-star wide receiver, Stanford University commit, Emmett Mosley from Santa Margarita Catholic H.S. (CA)

from Santa Margarita Catholic H.S. (CA) Four-star tight end, University of Nebraska commit, Carter Nelson from Ainsworth Community Schools (NE)

from Ainsworth Community Schools (NE) Three-star offensive lineman, University of Nebraska commit, Gibson Pyle from Klein Cain H.S. (TX)

from Klein Cain H.S. (TX) Four-star defensive linebacker, University Notre Dame, Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa from St. John Bosco H.S. (CA)

from St. John Bosco H.S. (CA) Four-star defensive back, University of Southern California commit, Marcelles Williams from St. John Bosco H.S. (CA)

from St. John Bosco H.S. (CA) Four-star defensive back, University of Alabama commit, Peyton Woodyard. from St. John Bosco H.S. (CA)

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics, the Premier League, and the number one primetime show since 2011: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than 4,100,000 unique television viewers and over 20,000 in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled: 562 draft picks; 97 Super Bowl champions; 217 Pro Bowl selections; 17 Heisman finalists including, but not limited to: Bryce Young, Christian McCaffrey, Tim Tebow, Derrick Henry, DeVonta Smith, and Trevor Lawrence. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).