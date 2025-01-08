The All-American Bowl Selection Committee announced the finalists for the prestigious Coach of the Year Award. The Navy All-American Bowl Coach of the Year honors the nation’s top high school coach for exceptional coaching abilities and leadership skills and acknowledges his role as a positive influence on young student athletes on and off the field.

Finalists Selected for 2025 Navy All-American Bowl

Coach of the Year Award

The Navy All-American Bowl’s Coach of the Year will be named during the 2025 Navy All-American Bowl Awards Show on Friday, January 10th in San Antonio, Texas.

Past winners of the award include Todd Dodge, Jason Negro, and Robert Steeples.

This year’s finalists are:

NAME

SCHOOL

CITY

STATE

Teddy Bridgewater

Miami Northwestern Senior High School

Miami

FL

Ray Gates

North Crowley High School

Fort Worth

TX

Larry Hill

Smithson Valley High School

Spring Branch

TX

Raul Lara

Mater Dei High School

Santa Ana

CA

Ben Reaves Jr.

Milton High School

Milton

GA



About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics and Paralympics, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 13 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 25,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 594 draft picks; 93 Super Bowl champions; 247 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/navy-all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).