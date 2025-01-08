Finalists Selected for 2025 Navy All-American Bowl Coach of the Year Award
The All-American Bowl Selection Committee announced the finalists for the prestigious Coach of the Year Award. The Navy All-American Bowl Coach of the Year honors the nation’s top high school coach for exceptional coaching abilities and leadership skills and acknowledges his role as a positive influence on young student athletes on and off the field.
Finalists Selected for 2025 Navy All-American Bowl— Navy All-American Bowl (@AABonNBC) January 7, 2025
Coach of the Year Award
#NavyAAB 🇺🇸 @AmericasNavy pic.twitter.com/dTz6y0Bglj
The Navy All-American Bowl’s Coach of the Year will be named during the 2025 Navy All-American Bowl Awards Show on Friday, January 10th in San Antonio, Texas.
Past winners of the award include Todd Dodge, Jason Negro, and Robert Steeples.
This year’s finalists are:
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|CITY
|STATE
|Teddy Bridgewater
|Miami Northwestern Senior High School
|Miami
|FL
|Ray Gates
|North Crowley High School
|Fort Worth
|TX
|Larry Hill
|Smithson Valley High School
|Spring Branch
|TX
|Raul Lara
|Mater Dei High School
|Santa Ana
|CA
|Ben Reaves Jr.
|Milton High School
|Milton
|GA
As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics and Paralympics, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 13 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 25,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 594 draft picks; 93 Super Bowl champions; 247 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/navy-all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).