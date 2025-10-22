 Skip navigation
Navy All-American Bowl to Honor Mater Dei High School Offensive Lineman Kodi Greene

Published October 22, 2025 04:50 PM
The Navy All-American Bowl Road to the Dome tour will visit Santa Ana Stadium in Santa Ana, California, on October 24th to recognize Kodi Greene as a 2026 Navy All-American. Mater Dei High School will honor Greene before classmates, teammates, family, and friends at halftime of the high school’s football game.

Navy All-American Bowl

The Navy All-American Bowl Road to the Dome tour will visit Santa Ana Stadium in Santa Ana, California, on October 24th to recognize Kodi Greene as a 2026 Navy All-American. Mater Dei High School will honor Greene before classmates, teammates, family, and friends at halftime of the high school’s football game.

Greene will play in the annual East vs. West matchup inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 10, 2026, live on NBC and Peacock, which marks the twenty-sixth anniversary of the event.

The nationwide Road to the Dome tour will honor 100 All-Americans with live and virtual jersey presentations. The series will be released weekly through social platforms across NBC Sports.

Road to the Dome Event Details:

What: Kodi Greene to be officially honored as a 2026 Navy All-American and presented with his honorary Navy All-American jersey.

Where: Santa Ana Stadium
602 N Flower St
Santa Ana, CA 92703

When: October 24, 2025

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics and Paralympics, the NBA, WNBA, Notre Dame Football, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 14 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 25,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 631 draft picks; 103 Super Bowl champions; 274 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/navy-all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).