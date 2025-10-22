Navy All-American Bowl to Honor Mater Dei High School Wide Receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt

The Navy All-American Bowl Road to the Dome tour will visit Santa Ana Stadium in Santa Ana, California, on October 24th to recognize Kayden Dixon-Wyatt as a 2026 Navy All-American. Mater Dei High School will honor Dixon-Wyatt before classmates, teammates, family, and friends at halftime of the high school’s football game.

Dixon-Wyatt will play in the annual East vs. West matchup inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 10, 2026, live on NBC and Peacock, which marks the twenty-sixth anniversary of the event.

The nationwide Road to the Dome tour will honor 100 All-Americans with live and virtual jersey presentations. The series will be released weekly through social platforms across NBC Sports.

Road to the Dome Event Details:

What: Kayden Dixon-Wyatt to be officially honored as a 2026 Navy All-American and presented with his honorary Navy All-American jersey.



Where: Santa Ana Stadium

602 N Flower St

Santa Ana, CA 92703

When: October 24, 2025

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics and Paralympics, the NBA, WNBA, Notre Dame Football, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 14 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 25,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 631 draft picks; 103 Super Bowl champions; 274 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/navy-all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).