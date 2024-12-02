Navy All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Digital Series to be Released December 4

The 2025 Navy All-American Bowl will continue the Road to the Dome tour on Wednesday, December 4 at 8 p.m. ET on various social platforms across NBC Sports, honoring 11 Navy All-Americans.

December 4️⃣



Navy All-Americans will be virtually presented with their exclusive Navy All-American jerseys provided by adidas.

The nationwide Road to the Dome tour, will honor 100 All-Americans with live and virtual jersey presentations. The series will be released weekly through social platforms across NBC Sports.

The 25th edition of the annual East vs. West matchup will take place on January 11, 2025, from inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, and will be presented live on NBC and Peacock.

The Navy All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome, airing on December 4 will honor the following players:

Four-star linebacker, Penn State commit, LaVar Arrington II from Charter Oaks H.S. (CA)

from Charter Oaks H.S. (CA) Four-star wide receiver, Ohio State commit, Phillip Bell from Mission Viejo H.S (CA)

from Mission Viejo H.S (CA) Four-star offensive lineman, Notre Dame commit, Will Black from Choate Rosemary Hall (CT)

from Choate Rosemary Hall (CT) Five-star tight end, Kansas State commit, Linkon Cure from Goodland H.S. (KS)

from Goodland H.S. (KS) Four-star running back, Clemson commit, Gideon Davidson from Liberty Christian Academy (VA)

from Liberty Christian Academy (VA) Three-star defensive back, UCLA commit, Jadyn Hudson from Liberty Pittsburg (CA)

from Liberty Pittsburg (CA) Four-star offensive lineman, Alabama commit, Jackson Lloyd from Carmel H.S. (CA)

from Carmel H.S. (CA) Five-star wide receiver, Texas commit, Kaliq Lockett from Sachse H.S. (TX)

from Sachse H.S. (TX) Five-star wide receiver, Calvin Russell from Miami Northwestern Senior H.S. (FL)

from Miami Northwestern Senior H.S. (FL) Long snapper, Nevada commit, Cian Stack from Bishop Manogue Catholic H.S. (NV)

from Bishop Manogue Catholic H.S. (NV) Four-star wide receiver, Miami commit, Malachi Toney from American Heritage School (FL)

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics and Paralympics, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 13 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 25,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 594 draft picks; 93 Super Bowl champions; 247 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/navy-all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).