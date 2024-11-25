Navy All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Digital Series to be Released November 27

The 2025 Navy All-American Bowl will continue the Road to the Dome tour on Wednesday, November 27 at 8 p.m. ET on various social platforms across NBC Sports, honoring eight Navy All-Americans.

Navy All-Americans will be virtually presented with their exclusive Navy All-American jerseys provided by adidas.

The nationwide Road to the Dome tour, will honor 100 All-Americans with live and virtual jersey presentations. The series will be released weekly through social platforms across NBC Sports.

The 25th edition of the annual East vs. West matchup will take place on January 11, 2025, from inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, and will be presented live on NBC and Peacock.

The Navy All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome, airing on November 27 will honor the following players:

Four-star defensive lineman, Jamarion Carlton from Temple H.S. (TX)

from Temple H.S. (TX) Four-star offensive lineman, Ohio State commit, Zion Grady from Enterprise H.S (AL)

from Enterprise H.S (AL) Four-star defensive back, Oklahoma commit, Trystan Haynes from Carl Albert H.S. (OK)

from Carl Albert H.S. (OK) Four-star defensive lineman, Texas A&M commit, Marco Jones from San Ramon Valley H.S. (CA)

from San Ramon Valley H.S. (CA) Five-star wide receiver, Calvin Russell from Miami Northwestern Senior H.S. (FL)

from Miami Northwestern Senior H.S. (FL) Four-star defensive back, Miami commit, Amari Wallace from Miami Central Senior H.S. (FL)

from Miami Central Senior H.S. (FL) Four-star quarterback, Maryland commit, Malik Washington from Archbishop Spalding H.S. (MD)

from Archbishop Spalding H.S. (MD) Four-star defensive back, Auburn commit, Eric Winters from Enterprise H.S. (AL)

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics and Paralympics, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 13 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 25,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 594 draft picks; 93 Super Bowl champions; 247 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/navy-all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).