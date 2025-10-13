 Skip navigation
Navy All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Digital Series to be Released October 15

Published October 13, 2025 02:21 PM
2026 NAAB RTTD Series_Week Of Promos_02.jpg

The 2026 Navy All-American Bowl will continue the Road to the Dome tour on Wednesday, October 15th at 8 p.m. ET on various social platforms across NBC Sports, honoring seven Navy All-Americans.

Navy All-American Bowl

The 2026 Navy All-American Bowl will continue the Road to the Dome tour on Wednesday, October 15th at 8 p.m. ET on various social platforms across NBC Sports, honoring seven Navy All-Americans.

Navy All-Americans will be virtually presented with their exclusive Navy All-American jerseys provided by adidas.
The nationwide Road to the Dome tour, will honor 100 All-Americans with live and virtual jersey presentations. The series will be released weekly through social platforms across NBC Sports.

The 26th edition of the annual East vs. West matchup will take place on January 10, 2026, from inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, and will be presented live on NBC and Peacock.
The Navy All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome, airing on October 8, will honor the following players:

  • Three-star defensive lineman, Alabama commit, Jerimy Finch from Warren Central H.S. (IN)
  • Five-star defensive lineman, Texas A&M commit, Tristian Givens from Carver H.S (GA)
  • Four-star defensive back, University of Southern California commit, Brandon Lockhart from Sierra Canyon School (CA)
  • Four-star linebacker, University of Tennessee commit, Brayden Rouse from Kell H.S. (GA)
  • Elite long snapper, Trey Serauskis from Lincoln-Way East H.S. (IL)
  • Four-star linebacker, University of Georgia commit, Shadarius Toodle from Cottage Hill Christian Academy (AL)
  • Three-star wide receiver, Boston College commit, Wesley Winn from St. Andrew’s School (FL)

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics and Paralympics, the NBA, WNBA, Notre Dame Football, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 14 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 25,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 631 draft picks; 103 Super Bowl champions; 274 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/navy-all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).