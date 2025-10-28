Navy All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Digital Series to be Released October 29

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Chicago Bears at Baltimore Ravens
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 9: Lamar Jackson expected to return; latest on Puka Nacua, Drake London
MLB: World Series-Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Dodgers
Blue Jays at Dodgers - World Series Game 4 prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, stats
nbc_golf_gc_brentleyeastlakereport_251027.jpg
Kai Trump set to make LPGA debut next month in Florida
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_bte_chargerstitansv2_251028.jpg
Will Titans keep it close to cover vs. Chargers?
nbc_bte_chiefsbills_251028.jpg
BUF vs. KC could ‘shape a lot’ for rest of season
nbc_bte_49ersgiants_251028.jpg
Lean SF over NYG with QB Purdy’s potential return

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Chicago Bears at Baltimore Ravens
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 9: Lamar Jackson expected to return; latest on Puka Nacua, Drake London
MLB: World Series-Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Dodgers
Blue Jays at Dodgers - World Series Game 4 prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, stats
nbc_golf_gc_brentleyeastlakereport_251027.jpg
Kai Trump set to make LPGA debut next month in Florida
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_bte_chargerstitansv2_251028.jpg
Will Titans keep it close to cover vs. Chargers?
nbc_bte_chiefsbills_251028.jpg
BUF vs. KC could ‘shape a lot’ for rest of season
nbc_bte_49ersgiants_251028.jpg
Lean SF over NYG with QB Purdy’s potential return

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Navy All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Digital Series to be Released October 29

Published October 28, 2025 11:43 AM
2026 NAAB RTTD Series_Week Of Promos_04.jpg

The 2026 Navy All-American Bowl will continue the Road to the Dome tour on Wednesday, October 29th at 8 p.m. ET on various social platforms across NBC Sports, honoring six Navy All-Americans.

Navy All-American Bowl

The 2026 Navy All-American Bowl will continue the Road to the Dome tour on Wednesday, October 29th at 8 p.m. ET on various social platforms across NBC Sports, honoring six Navy All-Americans.

Navy All-Americans will be virtually presented with their exclusive Navy All-American jerseys provided by adidas.

The nationwide Road to the Dome tour, will honor 100 All-Americans with live and virtual jersey presentations. The series will be released weekly through social platforms across NBC Sports.

The 26th edition of the annual East vs. West matchup will take place on January 10, 2026, from inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, and will be presented live on NBC and Peacock.

The Navy All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome, airing on October 29, will honor the following players:

  • Four-star defensive lineman, Baylor commit, Jamarion Carlton from Temple H.S. (TX)
  • Four-star offensive lineman, Texas Tech commit, Bryce Gilmore from Prosper H.S (TX)
  • Four-star linebacker, Oregon commit, Braylon Hodge from Cherry Creek H.S. (CO)
  • Elite long snapper, TCU commit, Will Terry from Manvel H.S. (TX)
  • Four-star wide receiver, Jaden Upshaw from Lee County H.S. (GA)
  • Four-star defensive lineman, Michigan commit, Julian Walker from Dutch Fork H.S. (SC)

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics and Paralympics, the NBA, WNBA, Notre Dame Football, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 14 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 25,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 631 draft picks; 103 Super Bowl champions; 274 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/navy-all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).