2022 SHAMROCK SERIES FEATURES THE NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH VS. NO. 16 BYU COUGARS IN LAS VEGAS THIS SATURDAY AT 7:30 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Jac Collinsworth, Jason Garrett, Zora Stephenson and Terry McAulay to Call 11th Edition of Shamrock Series Taking Place at Allegiant Stadium

Manti Te’o and BYU Alum Chad Lewis to Join Host Kathryn Tappen During Halftime and Postgame Coverage

ND on NBC Podcast, Hosted by Former Notre Dame Wide Receiver Corey Robinson, Features Weekly Episodes Throughout 2022 Season

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 5, 2022 – The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2-2) face the No. 16 BYU Cougars (4-1) in the 2022 Shamrock Series this Saturday, Oct. 8, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev., at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

The Fighting Irish beat the North Carolina Tar Heels, 45-32, in their most-recent game on Sept. 24 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Quarterback Drew Pyne threw for a career high in passing yards (289) and touchdowns (three) and running back Audric Estime also finished with a career-best 134 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Tight end Michael Mayer had seven receptions for 88 yards. Notre Dame had a bye week this past weekend.

No. 16 BYU defeated the Utah State Aggies, 38-26, at home last Thursday. Quarterback Jaren Hall, who has thrown for at least 250 yards in nine consecutive games, threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns while running back Christopher Brooks rushed for 90 yards and a score on the ground.

Saturday marks the ninth-ever meeting between the Fighting Irish and Cougars with Notre Dame holding a 6-2 series advantage. The most recent meeting featured former Irish quarterback and current offensive coordinator Tommy Rees leading Notre Dame to a 23-13 victory over quarterback Taysom Hill and BYU on Nov. 23, 2013.

NBC Sports’ Jac Collinsworth (play-by-play) and Jason Garrett (game analyst) will call the 11th edition of the Shamrock Series with Zora Stephenson (sideline reporter) and Terry McAulay (rules analyst).

Kathryn Tappen will host halftime and postgame coverage from Allegiant Stadium alongside guest analysts and alums Manti Te’o (Notre Dame) and Chad Lewis (BYU). Throughout the season, Tappen will be joined each game by alums from the Fighting Irish and their opponent.

“I’m excited to be a part of the gameday experience in Las Vegas. I look forward to joining the NBC team and providing insight on the game and what it means to be a student athlete at the University of Notre Dame. Let’s get this win! Go Irish!” said Manti Te’o.

One of the most decorated defensive players in college football history, Te’o was a consensus All-American and recipient of six national awards during his senior year at Notre Dame. Te’o spent parts of seven years in the NFL with the San Diego Chargers and New Orleans Saints.

Super Bowl XXXIX champion and three-time Pro Bowler Chad Lewis had a nine-year NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles and St. Louis Rams. The BYU walk-on recorded 111 catches for 1,376 yards and 10 touchdowns during his collegiate career.

The ND on NBC Podcast, hosted by former Notre Dame wide receiver Corey Robinson, features weekly episodes throughout the season. Episodes are released every Wednesday and can be listened to here and wherever you listen to podcasts.

NBC Sports’ free-to-play game Irish Pick ‘Em, featuring a $10,000 jackpot for every NBC Sports Notre Dame Football matchup, returns this season and is available for download now on the NBC Sports Predictor app (available in the App Store and Google Play Store) and at NBCSports.com/Predictor.

Throughout the 2022 season, Peacock will simulstream all Notre Dame games aired live on NBC, including pre- and postgame coverage.

NBC SPORTS’ 2022 NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL SCHEDULE DATE TIME (ET) OPPONENT PLATFORM Sat., Oct. 8 7:30 p.m. BYU NBC, Peacock Sat., Oct. 15 7:30 p.m. Stanford NBC, Peacock Sat., Oct. 22 2:30 p.m. UNLV Peacock Sat., Nov. 5 7 p.m. Clemson NBC, Peacock Sat., Nov. 19 2:30 p.m. Boston College NBC, Peacock

Peacock has previously provided exclusive live coverage of the Notre Dame Football Blue-Gold game, Notre Dame Pro Day and Notre Dame hockey. Peacock’s expansive programming features live sports coverage including Sunday Night Football, MLB Sunday Leadoff, Premier League, golf, NASCAR, INDYCAR, horse racing, Olympic sports, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

This year, NBC Sports and Notre Dame kick off their 32nd season. NBC Sports and the University of Notre Dame began their landmark Notre Dame Football relationship in 1991 and have renewed the partnership numerous times. The current agreement runs through the 2025 season.



